BorgWarner Named as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers®

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an awards program administered by Springbuk®. This national award celebrates companies who proactively invest in the health and wellbeing of their employees. The award recognizes the winners for their exceptional achievement and leadership in building a healthy and productive workplace committed to employee and community health and wellbeing.

"We are thrilled to receive this award that recognizes the importance of employee wellness," said Felecia Pryor, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "Our employees are our greatest asset and we're committed to providing our employees with an overall outstanding work environment. We are investing in our company's future by offering exceptional health and wellness programs."

BorgWarner provides employees an exceptional work environment that cultivates engaged employees. The company encourages individual growth through interdisciplinary teams, global opportunities, cross-functional moves, professional certifications, leadership coaching and opportunities for advancement. Some of the world-class benefits BorgWarner provides to its U.S. employees include an available $0 premium healthcare program for eligible employees who engage in healthy lifestyle behaviors, a variety of healthy lifestyle amenities depending on location, competitive wages and benefits including an above-market 401K plan, training and tuition reimbursement and supporting the larger community where BorgWarner's facilities are located through charitable activities.

More than 1,000 of America's top well-being programs were evaluated for this award across the country. Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, marketing and communications, programming and interventions, and lastly, reporting and analytics. Applicants were evaluated with the proprietary Healthiest Employers® Index, a 1-100 rubric for wellness programming.

The winning organizations have achieved lasting success through a wide array of employee wellness initiatives and corporate wellness programs. This year's Healthiest 100 Workplaces winners include organizations as small as 32 full-time employees and as large as more than 150,000 employees. They span nearly every industry, size and geography and include both privately-held and publicly traded organizations.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

About Healthiest 100

More than 5,000 organizations completed the Healthiest Employers Strategic Wellness Assessment in order to be considered for the Healthiest 100 Award. The Healthiest 100 Award measures employers across six key values: Vision, Culture and Engagement, Learning, Expertise, Metrics, and Technology. Additional information on award criteria and selection process is available at www.Healthiest100.com.

About Springbuk, Inc.

Springbuk is the leading Health Intelligence platform for employers. The tool arms employers with a complete view of their population to target engagement, pinpoint spending, and measure results. Springbuk is the scoring engine behind the Healthiest Employers® Awards Program that includes over 10,000 employers that represent over 60 million employee lives.

