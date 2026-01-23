BorgWarner Named to Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies List

Marks fourth consecutive year BorgWarner has been included on the list

BorgWarner ranked third out of eight automotive parts suppliers named

Social responsibility, product quality and investment value were factored into rankings

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been named one of 325 companies included on Fortune magazine's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list. This is the fourth consecutive year BorgWarner has achieved the accolade, and it ranked 3rd out of 8 in the "motor vehicle parts" category.

"Being named to Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list for the fourth consecutive year is an honor that reflects the unwavering commitment of our people across the globe. Every day, our employees strengthen BorgWarner's inclusive culture of excellence, collaboration and mutual respect, and I am deeply grateful for their passion and dedication," said Joseph Fadool, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "We are equally thankful to our customers and suppliers for their continued partnership as we work together to solve the industry's most pressing challenges. And to the communities where we live and operate, thank you for your support and trust as we strive to make a positive, lasting impact."

The annual list is compiled based on a corporate reputation survey executed by Fortune in collaboration with its partner Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. The initial pool included about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The number of companies was then winnowed down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, which resulted in a total of 685 in 29 countries. From there, the top-rated companies were picked through voting by executives from the companies.

To identify the best-regarded companies across 51 industries, Korn Ferry surveyed top executives and directors from companies that are eligible to be on the list, as well as analysts, to rate companies within their own respective industry. Companies were rated based on nine attributes, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

"Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead."

For more information on the process to identify the World's Most Admired Companies or to see the complete list, please visit: https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

