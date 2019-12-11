BorgWarner Presents Power-Packed Aftermarket Portfolio at Performance Racing Industry Trade Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its longstanding position as a leader in the performance aftermarket industry, BorgWarner will showcase its powerful portfolio of boosting products at this year's Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show, taking place Dec. 12-14 in Indianapolis. Among the newest technologies on display will be BorgWarner's AirWerks® upgrade turbocharger for the Ford F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine, a solution that delivers optimal performance and can support an additional 85 horsepower. Available to customers with Ford F-150 trucks with model years between 2011 and 2016, it features a convenient bolt-on design and temperature-resistant materials.

"PRI is an ideal platform for BorgWarner to share its industry-leading experience and high-power turbocharger offerings with dedicated performance enthusiasts from across the globe," said Michael Boe, Vice President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems Aftermarket. "We take pride in our products for the performance aftermarket industry and look forward to displaying our superior turbochargers, including the latest developments in our Engineered For Racing (EFR®) and AirWerks lines, at PRI this year."

Beyond BorgWarner's newest upgrade turbo for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, attendees can explore a wide range of BorgWarner's EFR and AirWerks turbochargers, including the most powerful S300 aftermarket super-core, the BorgWarner AirWerks S300SX-E 72 millimeter (mm) super-core. Delivering a fast response time and compact design, the S300SX-E 72 mm super-core offers 100 horsepower more than its previous model (up to 1,100 horsepower total). The company's EFR super-cores that will be present at the show include the EFR 8474, EFR 9274 and EFR 9280. Its latest EFR super-cores deliver up to 200 horsepower more than its predecessors and are designed with a new, larger compressor inducer wheel diameter, new blade geometry and contour shape to maximize air flow.

Alongside its impressive performance offerings, BorgWarner will display the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 10 NTT DATA IndyCar series Honda and a custom Tucci Hot Rods 1932 Ford three-window coupe that features twin EFR 6258 turbochargers, at its booth. Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist began driving the No. 10 NTT DATA Honda in 2019, which gets its boost from a pair of BorgWarner EFR 7163 turbochargers. Tucci Hot Rods built the custom 1932 Ford three-window coupe for the Syracuse Nationals as the giveaway vehicle. It features twin EFR 6258 turbochargers with aluminum bearing housings and 0.85 A/R, V-Band inlet turbine housings

BorgWarner's updated product portfolio, complete with detailed product information, can be found in the company's High-performance Turbochargers Catalog, which will be available in booth 2341 during the PRI trade show. Enthusiasts unable to attend the show can locate product information and a list of the company's approved aftermarket distributors via borgwarner.com/aftermarket.

