BorgWarner Ranked as a Top Workplace for the Second Year in a Row by the Detroit Free Press

Auburn Hills, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner is one of the best places to work in Michigan, according to the results of the 2019 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces competition.

BorgWarner accepts “Top Workplace” award from the Detroit Free Press.

"It is an honor to be recognized again as one of the top workplaces in Michigan by the Detroit Free Press. We have an outstanding team of employees that work for our company and this award just reinforces that," said Felecia Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner Inc. "At BorgWarner, our guiding principles of respect, integrity, inclusion, responsibility and excellence are the foundation for our success. Our employees live these principles every day."

Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey. Workplaces in the competition are categorized by the number of employees and then ranked based on anonymous survey responses administered by an outside firm.

BorgWarner is driven by people who thrive on growing their professional skills and maintaining a disciplined focus on results. We are proud of our product leadership and tradition of innovation. Our compensation and benefits plans are created to attract, motivate, reward and retain the performance of a highly qualified, globally diverse workforce. In addition, BorgWarner believes that a healthy workforce is a more productive workforce, and that healthy employees are happier and more satisfied employees. An engaged workforce, modern facilities and above market benefits for employees all add up to BorgWarner being recognized as a top place to work in Michigan.

Along with the other winning 2019 companies, BorgWarner was recognized at an awards banquet on November 7th and in a "Top Workplace" special section in the Detroit Free Press that was published on November 10th, 2019.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

