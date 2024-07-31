BorgWarner Secures BEV electric Cross Differential Contracts with Three Global OEMs

eXD (electric cross differential) improves vehicle traction, handling and stability

Technology is applicable to all architectures, including front and rear drive units

Highlights BorgWarner's proven capabilities to offer intelligent vehicle propulsion systems to customers on a global basis

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured contracts to supply its electric cross differential (eXD) to three major OEMs, including GAC Motor, a Global East Asian OEM, and a Global OEM based in Europe. The companies will incorporate BorgWarner's eXD technology on both rear- and front-wheel-drive battery electric vehicle (BEV) applications ranging from sports cars to premium sedans to hatchbacks. Production for GAC Motor is currently underway, and production for the other OEMs will begin in 2026.

BorgWarner's eXD is part of its electric torque management system (eTMS) portfolio, which offers a range of products that intelligently control wheel torque to increase stability, provide superior dynamic performance, and improve traction during launch and acceleration. High torque from the motor in electric vehicles (EVs) leads to limitations and challenges in vehicle performance since the application of torque to individual wheels remains unsupervised. Adding an eXD to the drive system is critical because it enables intelligent modulation of the side-to-side torque, resulting in improved traction, cornering and lane change performance, all with improved efficiency. The eXD system can effectively increase driving safety in an energy-efficient way in difficult driving conditions.

"BorgWarner's eTMS portfolio leverages an array of BorgWarner's longstanding and proven competencies within the industry, spanning software, controls, systems integration and beyond," said Isabelle McKenzie, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Morse Systems. "The recent business awards for our eXD technology underscore the versatility and sophistication of the system and highlight our ability to meet the industry's need for solutions that increase safety and optimize energy consumption."

BorgWarner's eXD technology is applicable to all architectures, including front and rear drive units for electric, hybrid and ICE vehicles, and offers a wide range of selectable modes depending on vehicle performance needs. As a completely scalable and customizable technology, customers have the freedom to program different performance characteristics and behaviors for their respective platforms. Based on strong BorgWarner legacy know-how and a platform development approach, the eXD employs carry-over elements for both software and hardware.

The eXD enables efficient and intelligent communication with the vehicle, operating on-demand and featuring an on-board integrated controller that supports requirements ranging from cyber security to functional safety and beyond. Additionally, by adaptively controlling wheel slip, the eXD decreases brake system utilization and thus the emission of non-exhaust particulate matter to the environment.

