BorgWarner Secures New Transfer Case Business in China, Expanding All-Wheel Drive Growth

Transfer case to be featured on a newly developed, full-size SUV for a Chinese OEM

Combines torque-on-demand with mechanical lock to balance on-road efficiency and off-road capability

Supports vehicle competitiveness with proven four-wheel drive technology

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured a new award to supply its torque-on-demand transfer case with mechanical lock (Mlock TOD) for a newly developed, full-size SUV from a Chinese OEM. Start of production is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.

BorgWarner has secured a new award to supply its torque-on-demand transfer case with mechanical lock (Mlock TOD) for a newly developed, full-size SUV from a Chinese OEM.

"We have built a 20-year relationship with this customer and we're proud to continue supplying our AWD technology for their newest SUV," said Henk Vanthournout, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. "The Mlock TOD featured in this program combines torque-on-demand four-wheel drive with mechanical lock modes, helping address a wide range of driving conditions while enhancing off-road capability, handling and safety. As a leader in four-wheel drive technology, BorgWarner will continue to leverage its proven product portfolio and technical expertise to deliver greater value to customers."

Demand in the full-size SUV market continues to grow for vehicles capable of handling diverse driving conditions. Traditional part-time four-wheel drive systems typically require drivers to actively select different drive modes, which can limit ease of operation and adaptability across driving scenarios. By contrast, the Mlock TOD enables more intelligent torque distribution and greater operating convenience, helping full-size SUVs meet both on-road and off-road driving needs.

BorgWarner's Mlock TOD is based on a proven and reliable product design. By supporting the coordinated use of torque-on-demand four-wheel drive and mechanical lock modes, the solution helps improve overall vehicle performance while providing customers with flexible and efficient four-wheel drive solutions for different vehicle platforms. With long-standing expertise in four-wheel drive systems, local engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and a deep understanding of market trends and customer needs, BorgWarner will continue to deliver drivetrain solutions that offer performance, efficiency and reliability.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.