BorgWarner Secures Three Electric Motor Awards in China and South Korea

In South Korea, BorgWarner secured new stator assembly business for an electric vehicle program

In China, BorgWarner will supply its S-winding technology in a P2 electric motor for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle platforms

Also in China, BorgWarner to supply generator motor featuring innovative ultra-short hairpin winding technology for hybrid vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured multiple electric motor (eMotor) business awards with Asian OEMs. The new programs strengthen BorgWarner's position across battery electric and hybrid vehicle applications and reflect continued innovation and momentum for the company's electrification portfolio in key Asian markets. Production is expected to begin in phases from June 2026 through September 2027.

BorgWarner Secures Three Electric Motor Awards in Chin and South Korea

"These awards reflect the confidence our customers have in BorgWarner's quality, localized manufacturing footprint, and engineering capabilities to deliver efficient, scalable motor technologies to support the evolving needs of their hybrid and electric vehicle programs," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, PowerDrive Systems. "BorgWarner's patented S-winding design enables peak performance and enhanced power efficiency within a compact space, and we're excited to expand its application to hybrid vehicles."

In South Korea, BorgWarner will supply a stator assembly for a new electric B-segment SUV program. The award builds on BorgWarner's previous success in supplying hairpin eMotor technology for the customer's multi-purpose vehicle platform. That performance helped establish BorgWarner as a trusted quality supplier and contributed to winning this new business, which is expected to enter production in September 2027.

In China, BorgWarner has secured new business with the award-winning S-winding technology in a P2 eMotor application for global plug-in hybrid electric vehicle platforms. Designed for applications paired with 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged engines, the motor supports compact integration and strong power density for hybrid drivetrains. The award further expands the application of BorgWarner's S-winding motor technology on overseas vehicle platforms, with production expected to begin in February 2027.

Also in China, BorgWarner has been awarded business for a generator motor for a three-speed hybrid transmission system. The motor features BorgWarner's innovative ultra-short hairpin winding technology, which improves efficiency, enables compact packaging, and delivers reliable performance for hybrid vehicle applications. The program is expected to launch in June 2026 and will support both domestic vehicle applications in China and hybrid vehicle programs for export markets.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.