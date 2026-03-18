BorgWarner Named to Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100, USA 25 Most Sustainable Corporations

Second consecutive year BorgWarner was included in the Global 100

One of only three companies within the Cars and Trucks Manufacturing peer group in the USA 25 Most Sustainable Corporations

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has earned a spot on the Corporate Knights' Global 100 index and the USA 25 Most Sustainable Corporations list for its sustainability excellence.

This marks the second consecutive year BorgWarner has been named to the Global 100. The 2026 list was published in January with BorgWarner ranking first in the auto components industry, number eight within the cars and trucks manufacturing peer group, and third among automotive companies with headquarters in the United States. The inaugural list of Corporate Knights' USA 25 Most Sustainable Corporations was published in March, and BorgWarner ranked 21st overall and third within the automotive industry.

BorgWarner earned spots on Corporate Knights' Global 100 and USA 25 Most Sustainable for its sustainability excellence. Post this

Both lists were created using three equally weighted KPIs: sustainable revenue, defined as the percentage of total revenue from sustainable products; sustainable investment, defined as the percentage of a company's total investment in sustainable projects or research; and sustainable revenue momentum, defined as the compound annual growth rate in sustainable revenue.

"We are honored to be named to the Corporate Knights' Global 100 and USA 25 Most Sustainable Companies lists. These recognitions highlight our team's skillsets and dedication to innovating products that meet the clean mobility needs of our customers," said Joseph Fadool, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "We're proud to offer a resilient product portfolio with a full spectrum of propulsion technologies that improve driving performance and reduce environmental impact, which aligns with our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world."

For more information on BorgWarner's sustainability performance, review its 2025 Sustainability Report here.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.