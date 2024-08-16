BorgWarner Wins Two Prestigious PR Daily Social Media & Digital Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been named a winner in PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards in both the LinkedIn and Twitter/X categories.

PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards celebrates the organizations, people and teams that know how to earn audience attention online. They are continuing to advance the fields of social media and digital communications, leading to success for their organizations or clients.

Finalists in this year's program were honored at a special industry event on Thursday, August 1, at the Yale Club in New York City, where category winners were also revealed. Learn about the event and winning work here.

BorgWarner was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition as winners in PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards in the LinkedIn category for its Charging Forward campaign, as well as in the Twitter/X Category for its Borg-Warner Trophy Speaks to Racing Fans campaign.

For the LinkedIn category, BorgWarner created a yearlong branding campaign in order to align BorgWarner with top talent in the automotive industry. The company began building buzz in the first half of 2023 with a shift in its organic LinkedIn presence, focusing on brand storytelling, PR amplification and thought leadership. The campaign also highlighted employees' career accomplishments, innovative projects and reports while supporting advocacy, diversity and inclusion, and opportunities for growth, all while offering potential recruits a behind-the-scenes look at the company's culture. In addition to impressive metrics on LinkedIn, traffic to the Careers section of BorgWarner's website increased – the page was visited nearly 1.2 million times in 2023, up 38% from the prior year. Of those visitors, 69% went on to view job opportunities.

For the Twitter/X category, BorgWarner created a community of Indianapolis 500 racing fans where they could share their passion for the event and exchange stories and memories, led through by unique persona of the Borg-Warner Trophy. This specific campaign aimed to expand the account's relevancy beyond this single-day event, as it peaks in the weeks leading to, during, and directly after the race. Over the course of months, the account retained its relevance for a single-day event among the racing community and beyond, growing 7.5% and seeing 44% more engagements than the prior year. During May, when conversations about the Indy 500 took off, the brand saw almost 100,000 organic impressions, a 4.11% increase. During race weekend, impressions for the account increased by 67% year over year.

"Congratulations to BorgWarner," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at PR Daily. "Your innovative and impactful work in the digital space truly sets you apart. PR Daily is proud to recognize their efforts."

BorgWarner has been recognized for its accomplishment in a special write-up on PR Daily's internationally-read news website.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

