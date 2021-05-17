BorgWarner's $380,000 Rolling Jackpot Up for Grabs by Next Back-to-Back Indianapolis 500 Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner is once again increasing the anticipation of the Indianapolis 500 outcome with its rolling jackpot, now sitting at $380,000 (¥41,300,000), at stake. The prize money payout will go to the next back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner, with Takuma Sato in the driver's seat this year to claim the jackpot if he makes it to victory circle. Every year the company adds an additional $20,000 to the hefty prize money; if there is not a back-to-back victory for the winning driver, the funds get rolled over to the following year's race.

"The Indianapolis 500 is a cherished pastime for our company and the rolling jackpot, on top of the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy®, brings an added level of excitement to the race," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "We are delighted to have accumulated this sizeable reward and eager to witness the next back-to-back victor claim the prize for their remarkable accomplishment."

This tradition was started in 1995 as a way for BorgWarner to add more excitement to this already highly anticipated motorsport classic. The back-to-back win is a rare feat in this legendary race, with only five drivers ever accomplishing it since the race's inception in 1911. The noteworthy drivers include Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954), Al Unser (1970-1971) and most recently, Helio Castroneves (2001-2002). Castroneves' 2002 win is the only time a driver has ever received the jackpot payout.

If Sato, who has two Indy 500 wins (2017 and 2020) under his belt, clinches victory, the rolling jackpot will start over at $20,000 for the 2022 race. If Sato does not take the trophy, the $380,000 will carry over to next year with an additional $20,000 added by BorgWarner.

Beyond the possibility of winning $380,000, this year's winner will also have a sculpted replica of their face forever affixed to the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy®. In addition, the champion will receive a miniature version of the Borg-Warner Trophy, recognized as the BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy® or "Baby Borg" as their personal keepsake.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

The Borg-Warner Trophy®, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy®, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy® are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

