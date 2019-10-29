BorgWarner's Integrated Drive Module Powers one of China's Top New Energy Vehicle Brands

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner announces a partnership with one of China's leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brands to supply the fully integrated drive module (iDM) for their pure electric vehicle. This partnership represents BorgWarner's first iDM project in China. The company's electric vehicle system solution integrates highly efficient power electronics with an advanced transmission system and drive motor featuring the award-winning high-voltage hairpin stator. The electric vehicle equipped with the BorgWarner iDM is expected to go into mass production in 2021.

BorgWarner's iDM is reported to go into mass production in 2021

"BorgWarner's comprehensive technology portfolio for electric vehicles makes us a strong partner for automakers worldwide as they move toward a cleaner and more environmentally friendly future," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "We are excited to expand our working relationship with one of our long-term customers to provide a full system solution for their electric vehicle."

Fully integrated, highly efficient and light weight, the BorgWarner iDM product family is available in three different power levels (iDM 90, iDM 120, iDM 160) and is easy to integrate either at the front or rear axle of electric vehicles depending on the architecture and application.

The key benefits of the iDM include its scalable and modular architecture and wide range of gear ratios and electric motor sizes available. Operating at 220 to 480 volts of direct current (VDC), iDM provides up to 150Kw power and up to 3000 Nm torque, which can be further extended to 160Kw and 3800 Nm as needed for different vehicle platforms. The advanced electric drive product offers smooth and quiet operation and the patented hairpin-wound stator motor technology delivers exceptional performance with superior noise, vibration and harshness characteristics. The iDM module is suited for Class A and A+ passenger vehicles and SUVs. All components used in the iDM are part of BorgWarner's technology portfolio; components are available as a fully integrated module or as stand-alone solutions. In addition, the iDM offers full software functionality with an option for the high-level control of vehicle dynamics and energy management. The software architecture meets current market requirements and is easy to adapt to common platforms like AUTOSAR, as well as allowing safety aspects such as ASIL D to be achieved. To handle the increasing volume of data exchange within modern vehicle systems, BorgWarner's state-of-the-art power electronics can be used with a CAN or CAN FD bus and flexray.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "initiative," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "would," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; and future changes in laws and regulations, including by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate, as well as other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors identified in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revision to any of the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner

