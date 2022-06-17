Boric Acid Market Size to Grow by 321.1 thousand MT | Increase In Demand From Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read this Sample Report .

Vendor Landscape

The boric acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The boric acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co.: The company offers 3M 10B enriched boric acid, which is used for neutron absorbing chemical shim in commercial nuclear power plants.

Avantor Inc.: T he company offers granular boric acid and orthoboric acid under the brand vwr.

Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu: The company offers different types of boric acid, including normal-, low- and ultra-low sulfate granular boric acid, and powder boric acid.

Orocobre Ltd. Co.: The company offers high-quality boric acid, which is derived from hydroboracite feedstock.

Rio Tinto Ltd.: The company offers Optibor EP boric acid, which is used in binding agent, fertilizers, oxidizing agents, and other applications.

SCL Italia Spa: The company offers a wide range of boric acid through its Larderel product segment.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA: The company offers boric acid, which is used in the functioning of solar thermal power plants.

The Chemical Co.: The company offers technical granular and powdered grades of boric acid.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of boric acid triesters, such as triisopropyl borate, tributyl borate, trimethyl borate, and others



Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.: The company offers 99.5% pure boric acid of nuclear reactor grade, special quality grade, and reagent grade.

Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The boric acid market report is segmented by Application (glass and ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The glass and ceramics application segment held the largest boric acid market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to growing use of boric acid in borosilicate glass, textile fiberglass, and IFG is expected to drive the growth of the market. In reinforcement fiberglass (RFG) and IFG, the use of boric acid improves fiberizing efficiency and fluxing capabilities of the batch.

APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for boric acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growing demand for boric acid from the glass and ceramics, agriculture, and cosmetics, and personal care industries will facilitate the boric acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Boric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2021-2025 321.1 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Turkey, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Avantor Inc., Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu, Orocobre Ltd. Co., Rio Tinto Ltd., SCL Italia Spa, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Chemical Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. , and Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

