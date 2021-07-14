Boring Tools Market to grow by USD 1.07 billion|Technavio Reports covering 800 Technologies

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The report on the boring tools market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of CNC-based boring tools, the growth of metal cutting tools in India, and the rise in demand for fabricated metal in the automotive sector.

The boring tools market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rise in demand for fabricated metal in the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the boring tools market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The boring tools market covers the following areas:

Boring Tools Market Sizing

Boring Tools Market Forecast

Boring Tools Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

OSG Corp.

Sandvik ABCERATIZIT SA

Cogsdill-Nuneaton Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

Allied Machine & Engineering Corp.

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

