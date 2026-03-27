Boris Becker's 1989 U.S. Open Champion Trophy Up For Auction, $350,000+ Expected

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Memorabilia, the global leader in tennis memorabilia, is proud to announce an auction headlined by one of the most extraordinary artifacts in tennis: Boris Becker's U.S. Open Singles Trophy, awarded to him following his victory in the 1989 U.S. Open Men's Singles final. This trophy represents the only known U.S. Open Men's Singles champion trophy from the Open Era to reach the public market. This champion's trophy was given to Becker following his triumph over rival Ivan Lendl in the final, capturing the championship and cementing one of the defining moments of his illustrious career. The victory marked Becker's fourth career Grand Slam title and his only U.S. Open championship. The trophy is expected to exceed $350,000.

Standing 14 inches tall, this sterling silver trophy was produced by the legendary Tiffany & Co., long associated with the creation of the U.S. Open championship trophies. The piece is engraved: "United States Tennis Association / United States Open Tennis Championship / Men's Singles / Boris Becker / 1989." Grand Slam trophies virtually never leave the possession of the player who won them, making this an incredibly rare opportunity. This trophy was previously exhibited at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, where it was displayed on loan from Becker himself.

Boris Becker's 1989 US Open Singles Champion Trophy is up for auction, and it's estimated to top $350,000 Post this

The auction ends Sunday, April 12th at 9:00 PM ET. Please find the auction online at TheTennisAuction.com

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SOURCE Prestige Memorabilia