BORN Announces Eric Gutoski as Chief Strategy Officer

Gutoski brings over 20 years of expertise as it relates to business development and sales, project and account management, strategic alliance management, corporate strategy, software development and support. For the past three years, Gutoski has served as BORN's Partner & Managing Director, overseeing North American business.

Dilip Keshu, CEO of BORN adds, "We have built a great agency on three core pillars - creative design, content production and commerce services but we now need to focus on augmenting our offerings to connect the 'front' office to the 'back' office. We have started to offer OMS and ERP services but we need to do much more. Eric will work with me in charting out a new solutions roadmap for BORN v2.0."

About BORN:

Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation.

BORN is a global agency and the most awarded in its class. It produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels (360 experiences). For more information visit https://www.borngroup.com.

