Born for Mobile Filmmakers - Getting Big Budget Video From A Small Budget Setup with ZHIYUN Smooth 4

"In the past, professional filmmaking entailed bulky equipment and prohibitive cost. Now, as technology advances, the threshold of filmmaking is lowered, and the need is booming. Not only Vloggers, even professional directors are starting filming on phones," said Leo Wong, Zhiyun's product director. "For the first time in the industry, follow focus handwheel is introduced on a phone stabilizer. Now with Smooth 4, you can even take classic Vertigo shots and mimic fast scene transition effects that can once only be seen in Hollywood blockbusters."

Feature Highlights:

1. Highly-integrated Panel for Direct Control

Smooth 4 features unique hot-key commanded operations reducing the inconvenience of the constant need of touching the screen, and this is how all parameters of the phone camera can be controlled, including resolution ratio, exposure compensation and iSO, via Smooth 4.

By a single press of the button, users can switch between front and rear cameras, preview the footage, turn on the LED light, take panoramas and even hyperlapse.

2. Follow Focus Handwheel for flexible Zooming & Focusing

By rotating its unique follow focus handwheel, users can smoothly zoom in/out the footage and create more diverse images. Users can even take Vertigo shots using the App, opening more possibilities for shooting. The only limit is the imagination.

3. PhoneGo Mode for Instant Scene Transition

By simply triggering the button on the back, users can enter their Smooth 4 into full-speed following - PhoneGo mode. In this mode, Smooth 4 can follow every single movement synchronously. Scene transition is in a flash.

Inspired by the mission of delivering grounding-breaking solutions for professional imaging and filmmaking, ZHIYUN, the pioneering company that has created the world's 1st camera stabilizer, provides worldwide photographers and filmmakers with a full series of innovative tools to unleash their creativity.

