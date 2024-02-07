Born Free USA Applauds the Introduction of Bill to End Mink Farming in Illinois; Urges Swift Passage

Born Free USA

07 Feb, 2024

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born Free USA, a leading wildlife nonprofit, applauds the introduction of Mink Facility Disease Prevention Act (S.B. 3262) in the Illinois State Senate. Sponsored by State Senate Assistant Majority Leader Linda Holmes, this bill would ban mink fur farming in the state of Illinois to protect public health.

Mink farming poses a high risk to human health because minks' respiratory system is very similar to that of humans, meaning mink can become infected by respiratory diseases and potentially pass them to people. This is an especially dangerous possibility on fur farms, where minks who are raised for their pelts are housed in extremely close quarters and unsanitary conditions, which cause stress and compromise their immune systems.

In 2023, infectious disease experts concluded that mink farming poses a high risk for future viral pandemics. Mink are highly susceptible to COVID-19, and there have been outbreaks on more than 480 known mink farms across 12 countries, with transmission to humans reported in at least six countries, including the United States. Additionally, since 2022, the deadly avian influenza virus (H5N1), which has a 52% mortality rate in humans, has mutated to favor a mammal-to-mammal spread and infected tens of thousands of mink on dozens of fur farms.

Says Angela Grimes, Born Free USA CEO, "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that fur farming is harmful to human health and safety. It is time to end mink farming and prevent the development of future pandemics. With the introduction of this bill, Illinois can take the lead in protecting global health by putting an end to this threat."

Born Free USA calls on the Illinois legislature to act quickly to pass the bill into law.

ABOUT BORN FREE USA
Born Free USA works to ensure that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect and are able to live their lives according to their needs. We oppose the exploitation of wild animals in captivity and campaign to keep them where they belong—in the wild. Born Free USA's primate sanctuary is one of the largest in the United States and provides a permanent home to monkeys rehomed from laboratories or rescued from zoos and private ownership. Follow Born Free USA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

