Born Free USA Expresses Concern for 43 Rhesus Macaques Escaped from South Carolina Laboratory, Urges Laboratory to Rehome the Monkeys to Sanctuary

COTULLA, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the disturbing news that 43 monkeys have escaped the Alpha Genesis research facility in South Carolina, Born Free USA, leading animal nonprofit, is calling on the company to work with its team to rehome the monkeys to their south Texas sanctuary.

Said Angela Grimes, CEO of Born Free USA:

We are deeply concerned for the welfare of the 43 monkeys who have reportedly escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility in South Carolina. The monkeys are vulnerable, with no experience of living outside of their captive environment. As wild animals, they also pose a risk to humans, with a particular threat of zoonotic disease spread. We are reaching out to Alpha Genesis today to invite them to work with us to rehome the monkeys to sanctuary, where they can live out their days in safety. We await their response and encourage them to make the right decision to allow these monkeys a second chance at life, away from harm. We invite those who share our concerns to reach out to Alpha Genesis to ask them to support our urgent proposal.

Born Free USA is a global leader in animal welfare and conservation and operates one of the largest accredited primate sanctuaries in the United States. The Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary is home to more than 200 monkeys rescued from exploitative situations, such as labs, zoos, and the pet trade.

Born Free USA is calling on its supporters and other concerned members of the public to join them in requesting the safe rehoming of these animals and support for their long-term care. Learn more at bit.ly/alphagenesismonkeys.

