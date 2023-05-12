Born from a Short Story Inspired by Kōyō's Novel "Konjiki Yasha (The Golden Demon)" Based in Shizuoka, Short Film "The way back home" is World Premiered Today at SSFF ＆ ASIA YouTube

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Japan Cultural Expo "Creation of stories all around Japan"

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Awards® accredited Asia's one of the largest international short film festivals, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia has been developing creation of stories all around Japan project with Japan Cultural Expo. In 2022, the project was inaugurated to draw on the essence of cultures and tales that lie dormant in various areas of Japan and condense them into short stories. Short stories set in Iwate, Shizuoka & Fukuoka Prefectures were submitted & selected and the short story "The Two of Us, in a Town with a View of the Sea" by Kento Norikane which was inspired by the novel "Konjiki Yasha (The Golden Demon)" by writer Koyo Ozaki, a famed author whose statue is in Atami City, has been adapted into a short film written & directed by Karin Miyagi and is distributed worldwide through online screenings Today.

"The way back home" "The way back home" Writter / Director / Editor :Karin Miyagi/24:52 / Drama/ Japan /2023

Staged at Shizuoka rich in nature, the story depicts that two young boys who grow up to be adults while still carrying the pain & doubts from their youth.

URL：https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/en/creation-of-stories-all-around-japan/

Writter / Director / Editor: Karin Miyagi / 24:52 / Drama/ Japan /2023

Cast: Rintaro Mizusawa, Takara Sakumoto and Masato Hagiwara

Original Story: "The Two of Us, in a Town with a View of the Sea" by Kento Norikane

Short Film Synopsis: Childhood friends Hinata and Hayato are training hard in kendo for their final high school inter-high school competition.

One day, Hinata is scouted by an entertainment agency. This causes a rift in their relationship.

The film depicts these two young boys who grow up to be adults while still carrying the pain & doubts from their youth.

