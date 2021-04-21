BORN Group, a Tech Mahindra Company Named Global Adobe Platinum Partner

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group ( www.borngroup.com ), an award-winning global agency that combines creative design, content production, and eCommerce services, is thrilled to announce their placement within Adobe's Global Platinum Partnership tier.

Justin Stayrook, Principal, Customer Experience at BORN Group stated, 'As Adobe partners for over a decade, we are thrilled to be included within the Global Platinum level. We look forward to continuing our path of success in partnership with Adobe, bringing their best-of-breed solutions to our current and future customers globally.'

Today, BORN Group, a Tech Mahindra company, has been promoted to Adobe's coveted Platinum Partnership level globally. The global Platinum tier is reserved for a select few agencies with multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions across multiple Adobe geographic areas. This advancement is a testament to the group's outstanding client work, skilled consultants paired with extensive knowledge of Adobe solutions, spanning; Adobe Commerce Cloud, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Marketo Engage, and Adobe Campaign. BORN Group, a Tech Mahindra company looks forward to continuing to grow their Adobe footprint across the NA, APAC, and EMEA regions.

Balasubramanian S., Global Practice Head for Commerce and Digital Channels at Tech Mahindra, added, 'We are very happy about this partnership and consider this to be in perfect alignment with our vision of providing top class solutions and services to our customers.'

Connecting creative, content, and commerce, BORN Group is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation. BORN is a Tech Mahindra [www.techmahindra.com] company. The group operates in 90 countries employing 131,000 staff speaking 18 languages. The company produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels.

