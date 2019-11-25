BORN Group Announces New Strategic Framework, Stella

The first aspect of Stella , brand experience, is addressed by BORN's core offerings which include creative design (UX/UI), content production (personalized media), integration and data science. The behavioral experience layer of Stella addresses how people engage and transact on channels such as web, mobile, social, voice, stores, events, print, broadcast, radio, displays, gaming, packaging, mail and iOT appliances. Finally, Stella's data layer provides for the integration and interaction of the first two layers with an enterprise's underlying books of record, such as CRM, OMS, ERP and other systems. These systems capture the essential attributes that define success, including; financials, client centricity, customer satisfaction and supply chain efficiency.

Dilip Keshu, Chief Executive Officer of BORN, said, "CX, an often used and somewhat cliched term, is a combination of multi channel brand engagement and behavioral data grounded in accurate books of record, connecting front and back office operations, to produce immersive, memorable and thoughtful experiences. Stella connects the dots between these various domains."

"Experience now defines the digital economy, and it goes far beyond creative design and content management. It connects channels, experiences and enterprise data so that organizations have an actionable 360-degree view of the customer and the investments needed to drive their engagement" adds Eric Gutoski, Chief Strategy Officer, BORN.

With Stella, brand experience, behavioral experience and book of record work together harmoniously to deliver an exceptional customer experience for users. For more information on BORN's Stella offering, please reach out to Mackenzie Johnson, Marketing and Partnerships Manager at BORN Group, mackenzie.johnson@borngroup.com.

About BORN:

Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN is an award winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation.

BORN is a global agency and the most awarded in its class. It produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels (360 experiences).

SOURCE BORN Group

Related Links

borngroup.com

