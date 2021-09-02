BORN Group Establishes Philippine Office

METRO MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group, an award-winning global agency (a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra) that combines creative design, content production and ecommerce services, is excited to announce their expansion into the Philippines with a new Metro Manila office.

BORN President Sandeep Kulkarni noted, "Born Group has ambitious plans to expand in the Philippines to leverage the immense creative & tech. talent that the country has to offer. I have travelled frequently to the country and have always come away impressed with what it has to offer."

The Metro Manila office is set to be a key source of high caliber marketing and technology talent intended to support large-scale, complex eCommerce implementations globally. BORN intends the space to be a training hub for the APAC region along with research and development capabilities for leading innovations in commerce. BORN's Program Director Billy Favis will lead the center.

"I am excited to harness the incredible talent of the people from my home country to support the exponential growth of BORN globally," said Mr Favis.

As an employer of choice offering a good work-life balance and a competitive reward and benefit package, BORN is seeking technical talent in the Philippines to scale the practice to 500+ strong over the next three years. BORN offers several options to travel to the US and other countries for onsite client support and training as well as the unique opportunity for joiners to be a thought leader, project manager, business analyst, marketer or technology expert to build and grow the Philippine operations.

About BORN Group:

Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN Group is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation. BORN is a Tech Mahindra company [ www.techmahindra.com ]. The group operates in 90 countries employing 120,000 staff from 37 nationalities speaking 18 languages. The company produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels.

