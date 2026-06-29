Born in 1776, Booming in 2026: America's 250th Party Doesn't Stop After the Long Weekend

Drone shows, Revolutionary reenactments, immersive exhibitions, and guided tours keep the celebration going

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's 250th birthday only comes around once, and Lehigh Valley is celebrating in star-spangled style. This summer, Discover Lehigh Valley®, the region's official destination marketing organization, is throwing the country a birthday party that continues long after the fireworks fade. Fourth of July festivities, Liberty Ignited at Coca-Cola Park, museum exhibitions, heritage tours, and family-friendly programming are all part of a lineup designed to bring history to life and connect visitors directly to America's past.

"America250 is a chance to celebrate both our nation's history and the communities that continue to shape its future," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "Lehigh Valley's story is deeply intertwined with America's. The region played a vital role in protecting the Liberty Bell during the Revolutionary War and later became home to iconic brands such as Mack Trucks, Crayola, Martin Guitar, and Just Born. Throughout this milestone summer, we're inviting visitors to experience that legacy firsthand through special events, exhibitions, and celebrations across the region."

Consider this your official invitation to join Discover Lehigh Valley in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem or one of its surrounding towns to celebrate 250 years of America.

The only question is which attraction makes it onto your Lehigh Valley 250 party itinerary first?

Lehigh County Treasure Trail, Lehigh County – The self-guided route connects 20 of the county's most storied sites, where visitors can learn about early settlers at the Museum of Indian Culture, explore Revolutionary-era figures at the George Taylor House and visit other landmarks that helped earn the region its place in American history. The route also includes a stop at the America250PA Semiquincentennial Bell Site, where a newly cast replica of the Liberty Bell now stands outside its former hiding place at Zion's Reformed Church in Allentown.

Revolution Retold (June 4 – October 18), Allentown Art Museum – Revolution Retold at the Allentown Art Museum explores how artists and designers have grappled with a timeless question: "What does the American Revolution mean to us today?" Through works spanning nearly two centuries, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the nation's founding and its lasting impact.

Liberty Ignited (July 3), Coca-Cola Park – The sky above Coca-Cola Park will light up with a choreographed show featuring at least 250 drones synchronized to music, followed by the largest fireworks display in the venue's history in the most awe-inspiring version of 'Happy Birthday' you'll ever see. Alongside the show, visitors will experience patriotic ceremonies, historical reenactments and a community sing-along before the show takes flight. Tickets start at $17.76, a nod to the nation's founding.

Easton Heritage Day (July 11), Downtown Easton – As America recovers from its Independence Day celebrations, Easton Heritage Day offers a chance to experience what it felt like to hear the Declaration of Independence for the very first time — ever. Easton is one of only three cities that had public readings of the document in 1776, and Heritage Day celebrates that milestone with a free, full-day festival, featuring colonial reenactors, live music, local food vendors and, of course, a live reading of the Declaration of Independence.

In Search of the Declaration: A Historic Bus Tour of Easton, Trenton, & Philadelphia -(Second Saturday each month in 2026) – Follow in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers on an immersive, full-day journey through three cities tied to the Declaration of Independence. The guided bus tour brings Revolutionary history to life through landmark visits, engaging storytelling, and a themed lunch inspired by the era.

The party runs all year, but the guest list fills up fast. Start planning your Lehigh Valley getaway now and experience the region that has been making history for 250 years — just 60 minutes from Philadelphia and 90 minutes from New York City. For a full list of events and activities, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements – Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley