Lehigh Valley's Most Anticipated Summer Ever Arrives with World-Class Festivals, International Soccer, and America's 250th

From Grammy-Winning Artists to Free Soccer Watch Parties, the Region Invites Visitors to Celebrate a Historic Season

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lehigh Valley is gearing up for one of its most significant summers ever. With America's 250th anniversary, the return of the SoccerFest World Cup Watch party, and Musikfest's 10-day run in Bethlehem, the region is offering visitors a compelling mix of history, sports, and live entertainment from June through August. Whether you are planning a day trip or a long weekend, there is no shortage of reasons to make Lehigh Valley your destination this season.

Discover Lehigh Valley

"This is a summer that Lehigh Valley will talk about for generations," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "With America's 250th anniversary, the FIFA World Cup, a brand-new water parade at Dorney Park, and 10 days of live music at Musikfest — there is something here for every kind of traveler and trip. The region always shines in the summer, and this is one for the history books."

Make the most of Lehigh Valley's best summer events and attractions:

Paint the Town Patriotic: Lehigh Valley is celebrating America's 250th anniversary all summer long with a lineup that spans sky-high spectacles and deep historical roots. On July 3, Liberty Ignited at Coca-Cola Park brings at least 250 choreographed drones and the largest fireworks display in the park's history to the region's Semiquincentennial celebration. History seekers can dig deeper through regional programming, including walking tours such as Bethlehem & the American Revolution and Ales & Tales, as well as exhibits at the Allentown Art Museum and the National Museum of Industrial History, among other experiences.

Make a Splash: Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is introducing a brand-new SPLASH! Water Parade™ in August, filled with Wacky Water Works Company's vibrant floats, partying plumbers, and interactive water zones.

Turn Up the Music: Musikfest, ranked #1 in USA Today's 10Best ranking of U.S. music festivals, returns to Bethlehem July 31 through August 9, bringing a 500+ free performance lineup that spans genres and generations, alongside 11 headliners Russell Dickerson, John Mulaney, Third Eye Blind, TRAIN, T.I., AJR and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Kick it at SoccerFest: The world's most-watched soccer tournament is coming to North America, and Lehigh Valley has a front-row seat. The Lehigh Valley SoccerFest & Viewing Parties return to SteelStacks™ from June 11 through July 19, showing every World Cup match live on jumbo screens. Beyond the viewing parties, the event includes youth soccer clinics and 3-on-3 tournaments, making it a great outing for fans of all ages.

Curtains Up on Live Theater: The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival celebrates its 35th anniversary season under the theme "Legends and Legacy." Running May 27 through August 2 at DeSales University's Labuda Center, the season features six productions, including August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson," the musical "Million Dollar Quartet," "Romeo & Juliet," and Ken Ludwig's new Sherlock Holmes comedy "Moriarty."

Step Back in Time: Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites offers a window into Lehigh Valley's deep roots in American history, with 20 historic buildings, 20 acres of land and 40,000 artifacts across two National Historic Landmarks. The site's Moravian Church Settlements earned designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2024, one of only 26 such sites in the United States.

Get in The Game: The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are bringing the heat to Coca-Cola Park all summer long. Just down the road, the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Breinigsville makes Friday nights electric with "Friday Nights Under the Lights" professional racing, part of the velodrome's landmark 50th anniversary season.

Spectate a Superstar Showdown: WWE's 2026 Summer Tour rolls into PPL Center on July 16, bringing the spectacle of professional wrestling back to Allentown for the first time in three years. The card features Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Trick Williams.

Whether you're a first-time visitor or a lifelong local, this summer in Lehigh Valley is one you won't want to miss. Plan your visit today at DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa on social media for the latest updates.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements – Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley