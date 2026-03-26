Where America's Story Comes Alive: Lehigh Valley Marks the Nation's 250th

News provided byDiscover Lehigh Valley
Mar 26, 2026, 14:00 ET
From Revolutionary landmarks to record-breaking fireworks, the region is redefining the Semiquincentennial itinerary for 2026
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States of America is turning 250, and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania is ready to celebrate in a big way. Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is proud to announce a full year of America250 celebrations, programming, and experiences that bring the nation's Semiquincentennial to life. From Revolutionary-era landmarks and immersive museum exhibitions to patriotic festivals and commemorative murals in each city by Allentown-based artist Kyle Edwards, the region is giving travelers every reason to make 2026 the year they explore this part of the American story.
"Lehigh Valley is a place where the past isn't preserved behind glass — it's alive in our downtowns, historic settlements, and woven throughout our culture," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "In 2026, we're inviting visitors to come see why this region is such a vital part of America's story, from the Revolutionary era to the industries and innovations that helped build this country. There's no better time to visit."
What's Happening in Lehigh Valley for America250
Here's a preview of what's happening across Lehigh and Northampton counties this year:
- Lehigh County Treasure Trail (January 1, 2026 – December 31, 2026) — A self-guided trail connecting Revolutionary War-era landmarks including the George Taylor House and Trout Hall, as well as industrial landmarks like Lock Ridge Furnace and Saylor Park Cement Kilns.
- In Search of the Declaration: A Historic Bus Tour of Easton, Trenton, & Philadelphia (Second Saturday each month in 2026) — Trace the path of the Declaration of Independence on this guided full-day bus tour through Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia — with private tours, a historic lunch, and behind-the-scenes access to America's founding story.
- Patriotic Pacifism: Bethlehem Moravians and the American Revolution at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts (May 2026 – April 2027) — This exhibition explores how Bethlehem's Moravian community navigated the Revolution through faith, fellowship, and a principled commitment to peace. The exhibition pairs naturally with a visit to Moravian Church Settlements – Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site just steps away.
- Let Freedom Sing & Liberty Ignited: Coca-Cola Park's Patriotic Double Feature (May 27 & July 3, 2026) — Coca-Cola Park in Allentown is the place to be for Lehigh Valley's two biggest patriotic nights of the year. It starts on May 27 with Let Freedom Sing — a free community event where over 5,000 voices come together with the Bach Choir of Bethlehem for patriotic music, a community sing-along, and fireworks. Then on July 3, the park goes all out for Liberty Ignited — a post-game 250-strong drone show synced to music, followed by the largest fireworks display in the area's history.
- Raise a Glass to 250 Years: Cheers to 250 & Ales and Tales (May 2026 – March 2027 | June – August 2026) — Lehigh Valley has two standout experiences for those who like their history with a cold one in hand. Starting May 2026 through March 2027, the National Museum of Industrial History presents Cheers to 250 — an exhibit tracing 250 years of American brewing and the role craft and commerce played in building this country, pint by pint. Then on June 6, 2026, step outside the museum and into the streets of historic Bethlehem for Ales & Tales: Revolutionary Pub Walking Tour — a 21+ walking tour that pairs craft drinks with Revolutionary War history, stopping at iconic spots where the Founding Fathers once ate, drank, and strategized.
- Revolution Retold at the Allentown Art Museum (June 4, 2026 – October 18, 2026) — On view at the Allentown Art Museum, this exhibit spans nearly 200 years of art and design inspired by the American Revolution, a creative look at how Americans have long celebrated their independence.
- Easton Heritage Day (July 11, 2026) — Downtown Easton — Easton is one of only three cities where the Declaration of Independence was publicly read on July 8, 1776. Heritage Day brings that moment back with reenactments, the Bachmann Players' reading of the Declaration, live music, and delicious food.
With festivities running all year long, Lehigh Valley is the kind of destination that rewards more than one visit during 2026. Whether you're making a long weekend of it or building a full Pennsylvania road trip around America's birthday, the region has everything you need — rich history, farm-to-table dining, local craft breweries, exciting events, and easy access from anywhere on the East Coast.
For a full list of America250 activities in Lehigh Valley, visit Lehigh Valley 250 and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.
About Discover Lehigh Valley:
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements – Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley
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