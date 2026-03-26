Where America's Story Comes Alive: Lehigh Valley Marks the Nation's 250th

From Revolutionary landmarks to record-breaking fireworks, the region is redefining the Semiquincentennial itinerary for 2026

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States of America is turning 250, and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania is ready to celebrate in a big way. Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is proud to announce a full year of America250 celebrations, programming, and experiences that bring the nation's Semiquincentennial to life. From Revolutionary-era landmarks and immersive museum exhibitions to patriotic festivals and commemorative murals in each city by Allentown-based artist Kyle Edwards, the region is giving travelers every reason to make 2026 the year they explore this part of the American story.

"Lehigh Valley is a place where the past isn't preserved behind glass — it's alive in our downtowns, historic settlements, and woven throughout our culture," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "In 2026, we're inviting visitors to come see why this region is such a vital part of America's story, from the Revolutionary era to the industries and innovations that helped build this country. There's no better time to visit."

What's Happening in Lehigh Valley for America250

Here's a preview of what's happening across Lehigh and Northampton counties this year:

With festivities running all year long, Lehigh Valley is the kind of destination that rewards more than one visit during 2026. Whether you're making a long weekend of it or building a full Pennsylvania road trip around America's birthday, the region has everything you need — rich history, farm-to-table dining, local craft breweries, exciting events, and easy access from anywhere on the East Coast.

For a full list of America250 activities in Lehigh Valley, visit Lehigh Valley 250 and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements – Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley