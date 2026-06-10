BORN IN CALIFORNIA: CHARVEL BRINGS USA-MADE CRAFTSMANSHIP TO THE AMERICAN NEO-CLASSIC SAN DIMAS SERIES

Features Include Versatile Pickups, Performance Frets, Premium Bridges and Electric Finishes

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charvel today debuts two timeless guitars crafted in the USA: the American Neo-Classic™ San Dimas® Style 1 SD1 HH FR MPL and the American Neo-Classic™ San Dimas® SD1 HH HT MPL. Rooted in the iconic San Dimas model that defined the sound of the 1980s, these instruments marry timeless design with modern performance to deliver uncompromising tone and playability. A true celebration of Charvel's California heritage, the brand born as a guitar repair shop in SoCal and named after the San Dimas factory where Grover Jackson built its legacy, the American Neo-Classic San Dimas series is built for players who demand professional-grade sonic excellence at an attainable price point.

"Charvel was born in California and so was this guitar. The American Neo-Classic San Dimas is a direct line back to where it all started, the shop, the craft, the obsession with making instruments that players actually want to play," said Jon Romanowski, VP of Product, Charvel. "Building it in Corona feels like coming full circle. The JB/'59 pickup pairing delivers on every level, and the finishes feel as iconic as the guitar itself."

From the stages of the 1980s to today's most innovative players, Charvel has always stood behind the artists who define music. The American Neo-Classic San Dimas series is the next chapter in that story, a USA-made instrument built in Corona, California, that delivers the premium quality Charvel is known for, now at a price point that puts it within reach of more artists than ever before.

Key features include:

Versatile Pickups – The Seymour Duncan ® JB/59 pickup combination covers a wide tonal range. The neck '59 is warm and articulate for leads and rhythm work, while the bridge JB has the output and edge players need for high-gain playing.

The Seymour Duncan JB/59 pickup combination covers a wide tonal range. The neck '59 is warm and articulate for leads and rhythm work, while the bridge JB has the output and edge players need for high-gain playing. Performance Frets – Stainless Steel Jumbo Frets offer a fast, smooth playing surface with exceptional durability, maintaining consistent feel and playability through years of heavy use.

Stainless Steel Jumbo Frets offer a fast, smooth playing surface with exceptional durability, maintaining consistent feel and playability through years of heavy use. Premium Bridges – The SD1 HH FR MPL's Top-Mount Floyd Rose ® Double Locking Bridge handles the most aggressive tremolo use while maintaining perfect pitch, and the SD1 HH HT MPL's Charvel Hardtail Bridge delivers reliable tuning stability and maximum resonance, both paired with a single volume pot and 5-way blade switch for intuitive tonal control.

The SD1 HH FR MPL's handles the most aggressive tremolo use while maintaining perfect pitch, and the SD1 HH HT MPL's delivers reliable tuning stability and maximum resonance, both paired with a single volume pot and 5-way blade switch for intuitive tonal control. Electric Finishes – Available in a striking palette of colors including Robin's Egg Blue, Ivory Blitz, Gloss Black and Racing Red for the SD1 HH FR, and Gloss Black, Racing Red, Velvet Midnight and Ivory Blitz for the SD1 HH HT.

To celebrate the Charvel American Neo-Classic San Dimas series, Charvel is releasing a series of exclusive artist videos showcasing the guitars in action:

Watch Dweezil Zappa shred on the Charvel American Neo-Classic San Dimas at a California skate park in a performance that channels the raw energy, big riffs and untamed spirit of hard rock's greatest decade.

Go behind the scenes at the factory and watch firsthand how the Charvel guitar is built. From raw materials to a fully realized, American-made instrument, every step of the process reflects the precision and craftsmanship that defines the series.

High-resolution product and lifestyle images of the American Neo-Classic San Dimas can be found HERE. Full product descriptions and specifications can be found HERE.

For technical specs, additional information on new Charvel products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.charvel.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @CharvelGuitars on X and @CharvelUSA on Instagram and Facebook.

American Neo-Classic™ San Dimas® Style 1 SD1 HH FR MPL (MSRP: $2,799.99 USD, £2,399 GBP, €2,799 EUR, $4,699 AUD, ¥484,000 JPY) The alder San Dimas body has been a Charvel staple since the early eighties, providing balanced tonal response and natural resonance with warm midrange punch and crisp high-end clarity that cuts through any mix with authority. The custom Seymour Duncan® JB/59 pickup combination with parchment bobbins offers ultimate sonic versatility – the neck position '59 delivers creamy vintage warmth for expressive leads and rich rhythms, while the bridge JB provides high- output bite for everything from soaring solos to crushing riffs. The one-piece quartersawn maple neck is carefully reproduced from authentic 1980 specifications and enhanced with graphite reinforcement, ensuring legendary feel with unmatched modern stability. The innovative 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard starts comfortable for chording and opens up dramatically for effortless lead work, while 22 jumbo stainless steel frets provide exceptional note definition. Performance features include the truss rod adjustment wheel at the fingerboard's end for lightning-fast setup changes, rounded fingerboard edges that feel like a glove, and Luminlay® side-dots for perfect position awareness. The top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 series double- locking tremolo delivers rock-solid tuning stability with unlimited dive-bomb devastation and soaring flutter effects, while streamlined electronics featuring a single lo-friction volume pot and 5-way blade switch put pure tone at your fingertips.

American Neo-Classic™ San Dimas® SD1 HH HT MPL (MSRP: $2,749.99 USD, £2,249 GBP, €2,649 EUR, $4,499 AUD, ¥473,000 JPY) The alder San Dimas body has been a Charvel staple since the early eighties, providing balanced tonal response and natural resonance with warm midrange punch and crisp high-end clarity that cuts through any mix with authority. The custom Seymour Duncan® JB/59 pickup combination with parchment bobbins offers ultimate sonic versatility – the neck position '59 delivers creamy vintage warmth for expressive leads and rich rhythms, while the bridge JB provides high- output bite for everything from soaring solos to crushing riffs. The one-piece quartersawn maple neck is carefully reproduced from authentic 1980 specifications and enhanced with graphite reinforcement, ensuring legendary feel with unmatched modern stability. The innovative 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard starts comfortable for chording and opens up dramatically for effortless lead work, while 22 jumbo stainless steel frets provide exceptional note definition. Performance features include the truss rod adjustment wheel at the fingerboard's end for lightning-fast setup changes, rounded fingerboard edges that feel like a glove, and Luminlay® side-dots for perfect position awareness. The Charvel hardtail delivers rock-solid tuning stability, while streamlined electronics featuring a single lo-friction volume pot and 5-way blade switch put pure tone at your fingertips.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT CHARVEL:

For over 40 years, Charvel has crafted high-performance tone machines for musicians across the globe who prize superior sound and exceptional design. Having forged its own distinctive identity, Charvel earned its sterling reputation for producing high-end hot-rodded features, making the traditional-style electric guitars a standout across the metal and fusion worlds. Over the years, Charvel has fostered a rich working relationship with some of the industry's foremost musicians, bringing these remarkably high-power instruments into the hands of players worldwide. Today, Charvel is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and together, their devotion to pitch, performance and innovation has met the needs of technically advanced guitarists everywhere. For more information, visit www.charvel.com.

Charvel, San Dimas and Neo-Classic are trademarks of Jackson/Charvel Manufacturing, Inc. Fender, Stratocaster and the iconic design of the Stratocaster are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation