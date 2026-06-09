INTRODUCING FENDER STUDIO PRO 8.1: KEEPING ARTISTS AT THE CORE OF THE CREATIVE PROCESS

Delivers Community-Driven Features and Co-Production Tools Including an Intelligent Studio Assistant, a First-of-Its-Kind Moises® Studio Integration and a Native Vocal Tune Plug-in

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fender Studio announces the latest update to its award-winning DAW, Fender Studio Pro 8. Evolving the DAW with modern tools, this release adds an in-DAW Studio Assistant that provides real-time answers and technical direction, and a Vocal Tune Plug-in for native pitch correction. In an industry first, 8.1 offers a first-of-its-kind integration with Moises Studio, empowering creators to transform vocals and generate accompanying tracks based on a creator's recordings. Together, these production and AI-powered tools support the creative process and help artists bring their vision to life, whether writing, practicing a part or producing a track.

"At Fender, we view AI the same way we view any innovation. Its value isn't in the technology itself, but in how it helps musicians create, learn and express themselves," said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer of Fender Electronics. "Studio Assistant provides guidance right when players need it, helping remove friction and keep the creative process moving. Our integration with Moises gives musicians powerful new ways to learn songs, practice, experiment and create. AI isn't the destination. Making music is. When technology gets out of the way and helps musicians accomplish more, it's serving the art. That's what we aspire to do."

"Anything that keeps me in-DAW versus breaking focus for a web browser, like the new Moises integration, is a welcome addition," said Josh Cumbee, artist, producer and songwriter. "8.1 gives me more tools and a wider ecosystem that supports my workflow, making it as fast and customized as I would ever want it to be."

8.1 Key Features include:

Studio Assistant — Designed to help answer questions instantly without breaking workflow, the natural-language assistant brings documentation, tutorials and support into one place. Studio Assistant is now available as a public beta for Fender Studio Pro+ users.

Designed to help answer questions instantly without breaking workflow, the natural-language assistant brings documentation, tutorials and support into one place. Studio Assistant is now available as a public beta for Fender Studio Pro+ users. Moises Studio Integration — Now available directly in Fender Studio Pro 8.1, Moises Studio delivers powerful vocal transformation, the ability to generate stems from pre-existing tracks and best-in-class stem separation, so creators can spark new ideas or finish old ones. Moises Studio integration is available for all 8.1 users, providing 10 audio stem separations, 120 stem generations and five voice conversions per month at no extra cost.

Now available directly in Fender Studio Pro 8.1, Moises Studio delivers powerful vocal transformation, the ability to generate stems from pre-existing tracks and best-in-class stem separation, so creators can spark new ideas or finish old ones. Moises Studio integration is available for all 8.1 users, providing 10 audio stem separations, 120 stem generations and five voice conversions per month at no extra cost. Vocal Tune Plug-in — The Vocal Tune Plug-in gives creators precise control over vocal performances, from subtle natural correction to stylized tonal transformation with formant shifting, keeping performances and emotion at the center of every mix.

The Vocal Tune Plug-in gives creators precise control over vocal performances, from subtle natural correction to stylized tonal transformation with formant shifting, keeping performances and emotion at the center of every mix. Sound Variations and Scoring Improvements — Articulation-based timing offsets, combined articulation conditions and deeper Score Editor functionality bring greater realism and precision to every performance.

Articulation-based timing offsets, combined articulation conditions and deeper Score Editor functionality bring greater realism and precision to every performance. Pitch Curves on Audio Events — Pitch curves let creators draw real-time pitch changes directly onto audio with automation-style control, enabling subtle shaping, expressive bends or precise correction for a more performance-driven editing experience.

Pitch curves let creators draw real-time pitch changes directly onto audio with automation-style control, enabling subtle shaping, expressive bends or precise correction for a more performance-driven editing experience. Native Stem Separation Improvements — Improved performance and a reduced system footprint allow creators to process stems more quickly while keeping all processing local to their machines.

Improved performance and a reduced system footprint allow creators to process stems more quickly while keeping all processing local to their machines. Audio-to-Note Improvements — Enhanced detection, expanded drum support and improved conversion performance make it easier to accurately capture ideas and turn audio into MIDI.

Enhanced detection, expanded drum support and improved conversion performance make it easier to accurately capture ideas and turn audio into MIDI. Browser Workflow Improvements — Reorderable tabs and a customizable browser layout allow creators to tailor their workspace and keep essential tools exactly where they need them.

Reorderable tabs and a customizable browser layout allow creators to tailor their workspace and keep essential tools exactly where they need them. Dolby Atmos® Headphone Personalization — Personalized Dolby Atmos headphone profiles can improve spatial and timbral accuracy of Dolby Atmos headphone mixes, for a more accurate and consistent monitoring experience.

Personalized Dolby Atmos headphone profiles can improve spatial and timbral accuracy of Dolby Atmos headphone mixes, for a more accurate and consistent monitoring experience. Shared Virtual Instrument Sets — Shared Instruments reduce setup time and system load by making creators' core instruments available across sessions without repeated loading or reconfiguration, so creators spend less time setting up and more time creating.

The Fender Studio brand, announced earlier this year, brings together the trusted performance of PreSonus hardware and software with Fender's deep legacy in tone and musical expression. The latest Fender Studio Pro update builds on that foundation, expanding its suite of co-production tools to meet the evolving needs of today's creators who demand tools that never interrupt the creative process. This update reflects Fender Studio's continued commitment to providing industry-leading tools that make music creation faster, more inspiring and more connected than ever before.

The 8.1 update is included for all users of Fender Studio Pro and anyone with a current Fender Studio Pro+ subscription, a perpetual license or an upgrade purchased within the past 12 months. Fender Studio partners with Moises, a company that prioritizes a licensed approach to AI technology for music creation, data usage and artist rights. Learn more in the Frequently Asked Questions HERE. Fender's AI Principles can be found HERE.

Watch acclaimed artist, producer and songwriter Josh Cumbee introduce Fender Studio Pro 8.1. Demo videos can be found HERE and the Moises demo can be found HERE.

Lifestyle and product images can be found HERE. Full product description and specifications can be found HERE.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender, @FenderStudio and @PreSonus.

Fender Studio Pro 8.1 – Fender Studio Pro 8.1 brings inspiration to life with smarter, faster and higher-quality tools—giving total creative control and a seamless path from first idea to finished track. At the core is Studio Assistant, the intelligent in-DAW guide for real-time answers, creative direction and technical support—so nothing interrupts creative flow. Integrated Moises Studio delivers an all-new, best-in-class stem separator, powerful vocal transformation and the ability to create backing tracks from players' pre-existing music—so they can spark new ideas or finish old ones by splitting, transforming and rebuilding audio. Shape performances with precision using the new Vocal Tune plug-in and expressive Pitch Curves on Audio Events, delivering detailed, musical pitch control. Expanded Sound Variations and enhanced scoring workflows unlock deeper composition tools for modern producers, composers and creators. Performance upgrades power everything beneath the surface. Faster, more accurate stem separation and improved Audio-to-Note conversion accelerate editing, remixing and idea generation. A refined browser allows users to customize and streamline their workspace, while Dolby Atmos® Headphone Personalization support improves spatial and timbral accuracy of Dolby Atmos® headphone mixes. Shared Virtual Instruments vastly improve computer performance, streamlining workflows across multiple opened sessions. Fender Studio Pro 8.1 removes friction, amplifies creativity and keeps artists locked into what matters most—creating, producing and finishing music faster than ever.

Pricing:

Perpetual License (MSRP: $199.99 USD, £169.99 GBP, €199.99 EUR, $349 AUD, ¥29,800 JPY)

Pro+ Annual Subscription Plus Perpetual (MSRP: $179.99 USD, £159.99 GBP, €179.99 EUR, $299 AUD, ¥26,800 JPY)

Perpetual License Upgrade (MSRP: $99.99 USD, £89.99 GBP, €99.99 EUR, $169 AUD, ¥14,800 JPY)

Monthly Subscription (MSRP: $19.99 USD, £19.99 GBP, €19.99 EUR, $34 AUD, ¥2,900 JPY)

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT FENDER STUDIO:

Built on decades of innovation, Fender Studio brings industry-leading software, meticulously engineered hardware and legendary tone into a powerful music creation ecosystem for the next wave of music makers. Anchored by Fender Studio Pro recording software, Fender Quantum Series Interfaces and Fender Motion Controllers, this next-generation lineup delivers seamless integration across hardware and software, empowering artists to take their ideas from first riff to final release. Together, these tools represent the next evolution of Fender's vision: connecting tradition and technology to inspire the next generation of music makers and empowering them to focus on what matters most: making music.

ABOUT MOISES:

Selected by Apple as the 2024 iPad App of the Year and a 2025 Apple Design Awards finalist, Moises is the creative suite for musicians. The platform uses AI-powered tools to support music practice, performance and creation, helping artists learn, experiment and develop ideas more efficiently. Backed by a team of world-class engineers and scientists with experience at Spotify, Pandora and TikTok, Moises has developed several frontier AI models that process nearly 6 years' worth of audio each day. The platform serves more than 75 million users worldwide, is available in 33 languages and operates with a global team across the United States, Brazil and Europe.

FENDER and FENDER STUDIO are trademarks of FMIC and/or its affiliates. PRESONUS is a trademark of PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

Prices shown are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in respective currencies and are for reference only. Final retail prices are independently determined by authorized retailers and distributors. Actual prices may vary significantly due to retailer pricing policies, local market conditions, taxes, duties, import fees, currency fluctuations and other factors. Prices are subject to change without notice. This pricing information does not constitute an offer to sell or a guarantee of availability at the stated prices. Consumers should contact authorized retailers in their region for current pricing and availability.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation