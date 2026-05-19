FENDER COMMEMORATES 75 YEARS OF THE PRECISION BASS - THE GENRE-DEFYING INSTRUMENT THAT IGNITED MODERN STAGES

A New Line of Limited Models and an Original Video Series — Lowdown on the Low End — Celebrates the Eras, Artists, and Sounds That Kept the P Bass® at the Frontlines of Music Culture

Content Features Lee Sklar, Freddie Washington, Bob Glaub with Steve Ferrone, Geezer Butler, Nate Mendel, Matt Freeman, Justin Bivona with Jesse Bivona, and Tal Wilkenfeld with Steve Ferrone

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Precision Bass , one of the most important and universally recognized bass guitars in both tone and aesthetic.

"I tried other basses, but nothing had the balance of a P-bass," said Geezer Butler. "It becomes part of you."

Introducing the Limited Edition 75th Anniversary Precision Bass® Collection featuring Sean Hurley.

As big band stages grew louder in the early 1950s, upright basses couldn't keep up. In 1951, Leo Fender introduced the Precision Bass, adapting cues from the Fender Telecaster while debuting a double-cutaway body that improved balance and redefined electric design, later influencing the Fender Stratocaster. Where the Telecaster featured a single cutaway, the P Bass introduced something new: a double-cutaway body with two distinct horns, a practical innovation designed to improve balance on the longer, heavier neck. This bold new silhouette proved so influential that it went on to directly inspire the body shape of the Fender Stratocaster just a few years later.

By the 1960s, the P Bass had become a fixture of the studio and stage. Brian Wilson favored the model and it can be heard across the Beach Boy's discography. Outside the realm of pop, session legends like James Jamerson and Carol Kaye used the Precision Bass on some of Motown's most memorable hits. As rock and roll became more and more prevalent, so did the P Bass. Behemoths like John Entwistle, Dee Dee Ramone, Roger Waters and Geezer Butler helped usher in a new and more high octane era for the Precision Bass and proved that it could still shine against a backdrop of distorted guitars, thunderous drums and wailing vocals.

Today, the Precision Bass is as important as it ever was and can be seen in the hands of some of contemporary music's most lauded bass players like Mike Dirnt of Green Day, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Nate Mendel of the Foo Fighters, Steve Harris of Iron Maiden, Pino Palladino and Tony Franklin just to name a few.

"The Precision Bass didn't just change how bass guitar sounded, it changed what was possible in popular music," said Justin Norvell, Chief Product Officer, Fender Guitars. "75 years later, that legacy is still alive and evolving. With this collection, we wanted to honor every chapter of that story: the swamp ash body and single-coil pickup of the 1951 original, the purposeful evolution that kept the P Bass at the center of music for generations, and the Thunderbolt™ pickup that suggests the best chapter may still be ahead. These are serious instruments built to be played hard, and we're proud to put them in the hands of the players who will write what comes next."

The 75th Anniversary Precision Bass Collection draws inspiration from every chapter in the P Bass's journey, from oddity to industry standard. Each of the three limited edition models bring together classic Fender design and ingenuity with a modern flourish to provide players with an instrument that is endlessly capable, regardless of genre, style or technical ability. The American Vintage II 1951 Precision Bass® exudes retro swagger with an ash body, nitrocellulose lacquer and thumpy single coil Precision Bass pickup—just like the authentic model that started it all. The 75th Anniversary American PJ Bass™ is the P Bass at its most finessed, outfitted with a flame maple top, smooth rolled fingerboard edges, "super natural" satin finish and an additional Jazz Bass pickup for added articulation. Lastly, the Player II Precision Bass® is a testament to the power of modern day Fender craftsmanship. While the striking Diamond Dust Sparkle finish is sure to turn heads, the Thunderbolt™ Precision Bass® pickups prove that this bass guitar is so much more than something pretty to look at. The Player II delivers rich, velvety low end yet retains stunning clarity to ensure players can cut through even the thickest mix.

An inside look at artists that only Fender can deliver, Lowdown On The Low End , features some of the most iconic, recorded and exciting Precision Bass players alive sitting down in storied LA studio, Sound City, to talk all things P Bass. In this four part series, Fender sits down with artists for a mix of interviews, conversations and jam sessions that deliver band lore, studio insights, vintage instruments, candid moments and a couple distinguished guest drummers:

Lee Sklar, Freddie Washington and Bob Glaub with Steve Ferrone : The foundation of how the Precision Bass changed it all. A radical shift from upright to electric bass and the Precision's current status as in-demand and omnipresent in the studio and on the road. Lee plays on his own while Freddie and Bob jam with Steve.

: The foundation of how the Precision Bass changed it all. A radical shift from upright to electric bass and the Precision's current status as in-demand and omnipresent in the studio and on the road. Lee plays on his own while Freddie and Bob jam with Steve. Geezer Butler and Nate Mendel : The access and insight of a documentary but the vibes of dinner with friends. Butler and Mendel talk about how the Precision Bass shaped their playing and sound. They trade stories about their basses and playing in bands while showing each other the P Basses that helped define the sound of their earliest records.

: The access and insight of a documentary but the vibes of dinner with friends. Butler and Mendel talk about how the Precision Bass shaped their playing and sound. They trade stories about their basses and playing in bands while showing each other the P Basses that helped define the sound of their earliest records. Matt Freeman and Justin Bivona with Jesse Bivona : With years of history between them, Freeman and Bivona sit down for a conversation where the fun is contagious. They discuss the road, studio, learning to play and how some of their most recognizable bass lines came to be. Jesse Bivona drops in to play drums with both Justin and Matt as they run through some of the biggest crowd pleasers from their set lists.

: With years of history between them, Freeman and Bivona sit down for a conversation where the fun is contagious. They discuss the road, studio, learning to play and how some of their most recognizable bass lines came to be. Jesse Bivona drops in to play drums with both Justin and Matt as they run through some of the biggest crowd pleasers from their set lists. Tal Wilkenfeld with Steve Ferrone: See and hear four of Tal's rarest vintage P Basses. She does a quick breakdown of each, what makes it special and how that impacts the sound before playing each in a jam with Steve.

High-resolution artist, lifestyle, and product images can be found HERE . A full list of campaign artist quotes can be found HERE .

For additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender on all social platforms

Limited Edition 75th Anniversary Precision Bass Collection

Introducing the Limited Edition 75th Anniversary Precision Bass® Collection: Celebrating three-quarters of a century of foundational tone and revolutionary design. Each 75th Anniversary Precision Bass model showcases the rich heritage and legendary tones that have made the P Bass® an unrivaled icon. From vintage purists to progressive players seeking cutting-edge features, rest assured there's a model that will deliver. Immerse yourself in the legacy of the Precision Bass and own a piece of Fender® history with the 75th Anniversary Precision Bass Collection.

75th Anniversary American Vintage II 1951 Precision Bass® (MSRP: $2,899.99 USD, £2,699 GBP, €3,149 EUR, $4,899 AUD, ¥473,000 JPY) Celebrate the birth of the electric bass with the 75th Anniversary American Vintage II 1951 Precision Bass. Crafted with a resonant swamp ash body finished in nitrocellulose lacquer, this instrument radiates vintage charm. The 1-piece maple neck and 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage frets provide the smooth playability that players have cherished for decades.

The 75th Anniversary 1951 Single-Coil Precision Bass® pickup delivers authentic tones with that foundational thump and clarity that has defined the sound of popular music for decades. Other appointments include a vintage-accurate serialized bridge with Pure Vintage Precision Bass® Fiber Saddles, Vintage-Style Reverse Gear Bass tuners, and a 1-Ply Black Phenolic pickguard.

The included vintage-style tweed case is packed with a bevy of period case-candy to complete the package. This limited-edition model captures the essence of the original Precision Bass — a must-have for collectors and bass enthusiasts.

75th Anniversary American PJ Bass™ (MSRP: $2,699.99 USD, £2,549 GBP, €2,999 EUR, $4,499 AUD, ¥462,000 JPY) Celebrate 75 years of bass innovation with the 75th Anniversary American Professional PJ Bass. Crafted with a resonant alder body topped with a stunning flame maple top and finished in a classic 2-tone sunburst, this instrument radiates premium elegance. The '63 P Bass profile neck now sports smooth rolled fingerboard edges with a comfortable 9.5" radius and medium jumbo frets, a "Super-Natural" satin finish, and a newly sculpted neck heel for a supremely comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register.

The 75th Anniversary Precision Bass® and Jazz Bass® pickups deliver the best of both worlds — that foundational P Bass thump combined with the articulate growl and versatility of a J Bass bridge pickup. Other premium appointments include gold-plated hardware throughout, a vintage HiMass™ bridge, and tapered-shaft tuning machines.

This limited-edition model represents the evolution of the Precision Bass legacy — a must-have for collectors and bass enthusiasts seeking modern performance.

75th Anniversary Player II Precision Bass® (MSRP: $1,099.99 USD, £999 GBP, €1,149 EUR, $1,749 AUD, ¥181,500 JPY) Experience modern craftsmanship with a touch of sparkle in the Player II Precision Bass. Crafted with a resonant alder body finished in eye-catching Diamond Dust Sparkle, this instrument delivers both style and substance. The Modern "C" shaped maple neck with 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard, rolled edges, and medium jumbo frets provide the smooth, comfortable playability that today's players crave.

The 75th Anniversary Thunderbolt™ Precision Bass® pickup delivers rich, powerful tones with enhanced clarity and punch that cuts through any mix. Other quality appointments include a 4-Saddle Bridge with Single-Groove Steel "Barrel" Saddles, open-gear tuning machines, and a 4-ply pearloid pickguard with chrome hardware throughout.

This exceptional 75th Anniversary Player II Sparkle Precision Bass combines contemporary appointments with a premium sparkle finish, perfect for players who want to stand out while delivering that legendary P Bass sound.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers, and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby®, and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories, and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Fender (standard and stylized), Precision Bass, P Bass, Jazz Bass, and Vintera are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. PJ Bass and Thunderbolt are trademarks of FMIC.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation