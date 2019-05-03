BORN Welcomes Justin Stayrook, Principal, Experience Management

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group ( www.borngroup.com ), an award winning agency that focuses on customer experience and enterprise commerce solutions, announced Justin Stayrook as its Principal to build out the company's Experience Management capabilities. In this capacity, Stayrook will provide strategic leadership to advance BORN's position in creating and managing multi channel solutions, combining the ten specialisms that have anchored the firm's growth over the years. These specialisms are content creation, creative design, commerce enablement, front to back office integrations, analytics, digital marketing, earned media, cloud computing, advisory services and omni channel solutioning.

'With many years of delivering digital transformations with close alliance partners like Adobe and Salesforce, I look forward to building on BORN's momentum and continuing their path of success in this area,' said Stayrook, 'This is currently a very exciting time in the customer experience business with so many opportunities for brands to advance their market position by utilizing new and innovative digital technologies that have recently come into market.'

Stayrook brings over 20 years of experience and knowledge in web content management, personalization, marketing automation and optimization. In his previous role as SVP of Digital Experience at a large agency, he spearheaded the initiative to align and grow solutions and services together with Salesforce and Adobe. Stayrook led business consulting, implementation and ongoing services surrounding the Marketing Cloud technologies of key partners.

Eric Gutoski, Managing Director and Partner for BORN Group adds, 'As BORN continues to evolve as a global premier Experience Architecture agency, we are thrilled to have Justin on board as a key team member. We know that his experience with and passion for this space will drive real value for our clients as they activate beyond transactional channels.'

'CX is the new and somewhat popular moniker that underpins digital transformations. It means many things to many people. To us it means an evergreen, connected experience combining creative design, contextual content and omni channel commerce, in a way that keeps brands on point yet continuously changing to stay relevant. Justin will architect our experience management offering - I am excited at his joining our family,' said Dilip Keshu, CEO, BORN Group.

About BORN:

Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN is an award winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation.

BORN is a global agency that is arguably the most awarded in its class. It produces unique brand experiences by connecting nine specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels. For more information visit https://www.borngroup.com .

