Born2Global and Howard County Economic Development Authority Sign MOU on Joint Support for Korean Startups

The purpose of the MOU is to help Korean startups gain a solid foothold in the US market by providing assistance with establishing local hubs and a stable business foundation. The Howard County Innovation Center will create a soft-landing zone at the HCEDA for qualified South Korean startups.

The HCEDA is a department affiliated with Maryland's Howard County and is responsible for economic development in Howard County. It currently operates the Howard County Innovation Center, the Maryland Center for Entrepreneurship, and the Business Resource Center with the aim of cultivating companies with innovative technologies and startups.

The signing ceremony included a business seminar conducted by the State of Maryland and a session introducing the technology and demonstrating the services of six Korean startups (Hylium Industries, MOIN, 12CM, LentinAR, LUXROBO, GSIL) for key venture capital firms in Howard County. Investment meetings were also held for the Korean startups.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said, "Howard County not only has the highest proportion of Korean-American residents in Maryland but also is home to over 170 companies owned by Korean-Americans. Through our MOU with the Born2Global Centre, we will be actively supporting companies with innovative technologies that have high potential for growth so they can establish themselves successfully in the United States."

Chief Executive Director Jongkap Kim of the Born2Global Centre said, "Our collaboration with Howard County will be of significant assistance to Korean companies in terms of finding the varying things they need to do business locally and to expand their business foundations. The synergy created by our lengthy expertise in entering foreign markets and Howard County's professional consultation services, network connections, and infrastructure will greatly enhance the competitiveness of Korean startups."

