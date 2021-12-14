Born2Global Centre Backs Innovative Global Joint Ventures, Leading Support for Digital and Green Growth in Developing Countries

The Born2Global Centre unveiled bi-lateral joint venture partnerships between Korean and Latin American innovative startups at the Global Innovative Growth Forum (GIGF) 2021. The Forum, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Republic of Korea and the World Bank Group, was held from December 8-9 with the theme of "New Challenges for Innovative Growth in the Post-Pandemic Era."

The Korean-Latin American startup joint ventures partnerships were presented by the Born2Global Centre include InnoCSR (Korea), VIRNECT (Korea), American Climate Solutions (ACS, Mexico), and Proximity (Peru). The four companies made presentations on their joint-projects to solve development challenges in the LATAM region.

InnoCSR CEO Lee Yoon-seok from Korea and ACS CEO Andrés Aranda Martínez from Mexico took the stage to present a joint venture business supplying their greener brick production solution which will enable the carbon emission reduction in Mexico and neighboring countries in the LATAM region. The two companies shared the status of the projects they are conducting and their plan in the region for the years to come.

In addition, the Born2Global Centre has highlighted another joint venture collaboration case to supply a safety training solution based on eXtended Reality (XR) to mining sites in Peru. VIRNECT manager Park Tae-jin from Korea and Proximity co-founder David Alba from Peru presented the example of the development of a SaaS-based virtual reality safety education solution to be applied to industrial sites such as construction and mining fields, and suggested responses to digital transformation development issues.

Born2Global Centre Chief Executive Director Kim Jongkap, moderated a panel discussion with experts from major startup ecosystems in the US, Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The focus was on identifying the status of post-COVID 19 startup ecosystems of each country situation and discussing the roles of key stakeholders in the public-private startup ecosystem for sustainable digital and green growth. In addition, they shared the effectiveness of the spread of global startup joint venture business.

Mr. Kim observed, "The session provided an opportunity to once again create sustainable responses and meaningful economic effects in developing countries through innovative joint venture partnerships between developing and advanced countries." He added, "By broadening the scope of our activities to collaborate with various global organizations such as the World Bank, Born2Global Centre will spare no effort to form global joint venture partnerships and to spread the innovative technologies they possess."

Since September 2020, Born2Global Centre has operated the Korea-Latin America Deep Tech Exchange Program to help discover excellent startups in Latin America and then match them with domestic innovative technology companies through collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Lab. In particular, from 2021, through the project to facilitate overseas expansion of data, network, and artificial intelligence (DNA) convergence products and services, the Born2Global Centre has focused on supporting startups' global expansion based on joint venture partnerships. Further, it has provided all-around support for domestic and foreign startups—from discovering and organizing partnerships to establishing and operating joint ventures and supporting joint R&D, demonstration, and market entry.

