Born2Global Centre to Accelerate Cultivation of Innovative Mobility Startups for Self-driving Era

Born2Global jointly hosted an online global mobility business meet-and-greet with Sejong Technopark . The event was held in support of Born2Global's National Innovation Cluster project (conducted in cooperation with Sejong Technopark) and served as an arena for companies to network online with global eco mobility system representatives, while forging commercial relations and securing business partners. Born2Global has operated the National Innovation Cluster project with Sejong Technopark since 2018.

MORAI, Autonomous a2z, Quantum Gate, and BlueSignal were among the four companies at the event named by Born2Global. The business meet-and-greet was held as an interactive online broadcast, allowing viewers to view and comment on videos featuring Korean and foreign investors, accelerators, and incubators as well multinational corporations and startups in the auto tech sector. Based on the demand produced by the November 27 event, Born2Global will conduct one-on-one follow-up meetings with each of the four companies by early 2021.

The mixer included an informational session on mobility/smart city trends by country, including the United States, Finland and Singapore.

GIM Robotics, a Finnish self-driving robotics company, presented on the "GACHA," a self-driving shuttle bus. KILSA Global, a Singapore-based incubator that helps startups to expand internationally, surveyed strategies for targeting Singapore's smart nation/mobility markets. Osceola County's (Florida, USA) Korea office introduced NeoCity, a technology district currently under construction adjacent to Osceola Heritage Park.

Jongkap Kim, Chief Executive Director of Born2Global, said, "The rise of the contactless era because of COVID-19 has brought about changes and created new demands in the mobility market. It seems that self-driving cars will be commercialized sooner than anticipated due to the acceleration of preparations. Moving forward, we will focus on cultivating innovative firms and technologies for self-driving mobility and working to establish a platform for mobility innovation and growth so that Korean companies can achieve tangible success in the global market."

For more detailed information on Born2Global Centre, visit www.born2global.com.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

Media contact

Born2Global Centre: [email protected]

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

Related Links

http://www.born2global.com

