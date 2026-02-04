BORN.AI RELEASES "LAST MILE" A.I. ASSETS FOR IMMEDIATE LICENSE OR SALE

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EYWA LLC, dba Born.ai, announces the availability of a comprehensive patent portfolio in the field of distributed computing and node configuration, specifically dedicated to producing large-scale compute liquidity through the distribution of compute tasks among independent, federated nodes.

"After years of cultivating its IP estate and crafting claims that would anticipate the current exponential rise of AI, our team is excited to formally introduce Born.ai assets to the world," stated George Matus, inventor of the Born.ai portfolio. "We are in one of those watershed moments, a once-in-a-generation challenge and opportunity to maintain and accelerate the awe-inspiring rate of progress at a time when the underlying, seemingly insatiable demand for computing power is accelerating. As such, I am pleased to announce Born.ai assets stretch virtualization beyond the confines of what is possible today and offer the most viable path to achieving Artificial General Intelligence."

Born.ai assets provide a foundational infrastructure layer for the AI era, enabling large-scale deployment of LLMs, generative AI, real-time inference, simulation, and advanced compute workloads across a globally federated network of independent nodes. These assets make it possible to coordinate many different types of compute devices into a single, reliable execution layer, reducing dependence on centralized data centers and easing the growing constraints of power and cooling. As AI adoption accelerates and traditional infrastructure hits economic and energy limits, Born.ai delivers the distributed compute capabilities required to operate AI systems at a global scale. This architecture underpins the next generation of AI platforms, where control of distributed compute directly translates into durable competitive advantage and hundreds of billions in long-term value.

Matus continued, "Let me go off-piste for a moment. The owner of these assets will lead the AI race. There will be no second place, no podium. Born.ai is the last mile to achieving AGI, ASI, accelerating scientific research and humanity's future. Conversely, data centers, no matter size or location - terrestrial, oceanic, space, will always be limited scale codswallop brick and mortar street corner video rental stores compared to streaming - Blockbuster vs. Netflix. The current misconceived AI infrastructure buildout is a drop in the ocean, Born.ai is the entire ocean in a drop. We used to measure progress in lines of code, now it's in teraflops and gigawatts, the new currency of the AI era. Born.ai is that currency, the next wave of AI adoption with the liquidity to deploy at least 100x more distributed inference AI capacity than all data centers combined. We are pleased to begin sourcing these assets and are currently reviewing and accepting robust license and acquisition offers from potential partners."

Jens Jenkins, Shareholder with Workman Nydegger, commented, "George and his team have tremendous vision and comprehension for their innovative technologies. I have enjoyed working on their patent portfolio, which now includes several issued patents."

Brian Bochicco, Vice President with Adapt IP Ventures, added, "We value the opportunity to partner with sophisticated industry leaders who recognize the strengths of their patent portfolios. Given the combined quality, breadth, and scale of these assets, particularly amid the rapid ascent of the "GPU-as-a-service" market, we expect to receive considerable interest in this opportunity in Q1 and Q2 of this year."

Adapt IP Ventures is evaluating multiple monetization pathways for Born.ai's distributed-compute portfolio. These include direct acquisition, structured licensing, hybrid upfront-and-backend models, or staged frameworks appropriate for operating companies as well as entities pursuing enforcement-driven value creation.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued the patents under the publication numbers: (11,093,293, 11,500,684, 11,640,322, 12,175,297) and patent application (18/954,026).

For more information about the potential license or acquisition of the Born.ai patent portfolio, please contact Adapt IP Ventures.

SOURCE Born.ai