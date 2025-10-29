Boro Park Center Receives Skilled Nursing Facility Stroke Rehabilitation Certification from the American Heart Association

First Certification in New York; Recognized for Outstanding Coordination, Outcomes

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boro Park Center, a Centers Health Care Skilled Nursing Facility offering comprehensive rehabilitation services for short‑ and long‑term care residents, is the first in New York State to have earned the Skilled Nursing Facility Stroke Rehabilitation Certification offered by the American Heart Association®, a global force changing the future of health for all. This certification ensures stroke rehabilitation care is coordinated from pre-admission through working with the skilled nursing facility to discharge.

"We are proud to announce this honor on World Stroke Day to promote better care and support for stroke survivors across the state," said Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care. "It reflects the dedication and compassion of our entire team, under the strong leadership of our administrators, to provide exceptional care to every resident. This recognition is especially meaningful as it highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care, particularly for patients recovering from stroke. The American Heart Association has armed us with additional tools and acknowledged our success, which motivates us to keep raising the bar and using innovative methods to support faster, more effective recoveries. We want every member of our community to feel at home and in the best hands possible."

Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the U.S. and approximately 795,000 people each year experience a new or recurrent stroke, according to the Association's 2024 statistical update. This certification provides a framework for evaluating skilled nursing facilities against rigorous science-based requirements for stroke rehabilitation, including program management, patient and caregiver education and support, care coordination, clinical management and quality improvement.

"When there are evidence-based processes during every phase of care, patients have the best opportunity for positive outcomes," said Pamela Duncan, PhD, PT, FAPTA, FAHA, volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Skilled Nursing Facility Stroke Rehabilitation Certification Oversight Workgroup. "Participation in this certification benefits the patient and the facility by standardizing care, helping patients and their loved ones choose a facility that follows important best practices."

To be eligible for this certification, freestanding skilled nursing facilities or swing beds in critical access hospitals must implement a stroke rehabilitation program that uses a standardized method of delivering clinical care based on current evidence-based guidelines. heart.org/CertifiedCare

