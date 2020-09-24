Borobabi Introduces Circular Clothing Model for Kids

Children's clothing, a $16B market globally, suffers from massive underutilization. On average, parents spend more than $700 each year on kids' clothes, only to see them grow out of them within months, resulting in 63 million pounds of clothing going into landfill daily.

"We recognized an opportunity to address multiple problems with a single solution," said Borobabi co-founder and CEO Carolyn Butler. "With Borobabi, parents get affordable, high quality modern stylish clothing, our shared economy model unlocks higher profit potential than a traditional linear business model, plus Borobabi diverts waste from landfills."

CEO Butler, a chemical engineer turned entrepreneur, teamed up with her cousin, designer Meris Butler, to create Borobabi. The women were recognized by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as "Circular Economy Pioneers," and Borobabi was featured as one of five competitors in the Accelerate at Circularity 20, a Greenbiz event. With approximately 100 beta customers and initial funding from friends and family, Borobabi is ready to scale with the launch of its fall lineup.

"Borobabi has high standards for brand partners. We look for companies that use organic fibers, integrate sustainability into their design process, and align with our social values," said Creative Director Meris Butler. "Because we are so discerning, parents can trust we're offering both cute and stylish items, and that they're durable, chemical-free and produced with ethical labor practices."

In addition to children's clothing, Borobabi will introduce a maternity wear line in August 2021.

Launched in 2020, Borobabi is a circular clothing solution offering sustainably and ethically produced children's garments. Borobabi saves money, reduces landfill and increases the efficiency of the entire children's clothing supply chain. Visit www.borobabi.com or follow us on Instagram .

