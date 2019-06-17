Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Market, 2022 - Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fuelling CBN Market
Jun 17, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Boron Nitride
- Boron Carbide
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- 3M Technical Ceramics (Germany)
- Denka Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Element Six (UK)
- ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd (South Korea)
- Momentive (USA)
- Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd (China)
- Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)
- Sandvik Hyperion (USA)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Showa Denko KK (Japan)
- Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Washington Mills Electro Minerals Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide: End-Use Market Dynamics Shape Growth Trends
Global Boron Reserves, Production & Demand - An Overview
CBN Films Market Overview
Nano Boron Carbide Market Outlook
Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Expanding Industrial Applications to Favor Growth
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
TMarket to Draw Growth from Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Industry
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
CBN: Increasing Use as Diamond Substitute
Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fuelling CBN Market
Innumerable Material Attributes Foster CBN & PCBN Applications
Comparative Analysis of Filler Properties (BN, Al2O3, AlN, Fused SiO2)
CBN Abrasives to Climb Growth Ladder as Grinding Usage Soars
Developments in CBN Grinding
High Speed Grinding (HSG)
Continuous Path Controlled (CPC) Grinding
CBN and Diamond Replace Aluminum Oxide Tools
Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market
Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area
Boron Nitride Nanotubes Vs Carbon Nanotubes
Opportunities for Boron Nitride in Electronic Components Market
Graphene-Boron Nitride Suturing Ushers in Breakthrough Technology for Electronics
Boron Nitride in Cosmetic Products
Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs): A Super-Light, Heat-Resistant Material Emerges as the Next Big Thing
Boron Nitride Injects Fresh Optimism into Cancer Treatment
Boron Nitride Nanocage - A High Performance Filter
Q-BN, a New Phase of Boron Nitride: Potential Applications in Cutting Tools & Displays
Boron Carbide Dazzles on the Pyrotechnics Landscape
Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Replacing Quartz Crystal
4. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS - A GLANCE AT PAST INNOVATIONS
Recent Advancements - Synthesis of 2D Hexagonal Boron Nitride
Hexagonal Boron Nitride - Potential Substrate for Graphene Devices with High Heat Dissipation
Boron Nitride to Make Zigzag-Edged Graphene Nanoribbons
Researchers Develop a New Method to Produce C-BN
New Boron Carbide Production Method Aims to Lower Production Costs
Simplified Process Developed for h-BN Production
New Process Improves Relative Density & Ballistic Performance of Boron Carbide Armor
CBN Films for Advanced Machining
Mass Selected Ion Beam Deposition
New Technique Increases Yield of Nanotubes
BN Films Over Carbon Fibers
Spherical Boron Nitride - Better Composite Materials
New Boron Nitride Processing Technique
BN Nanotubes Strengthen Coatings
New Process Optimizes CBN Film Synthesis
New Compound to Replace CBN
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Boron: An Introduction
Boron Nitride
Product Description
Features
Production Process
End Use Applications
Newer Applications of BN Coatings
BN Powder Widely Applied as an Additive
Cubic Boron Nitride
Product Description
Properties
Applications
Investment Costs
Alternatives and Combinations
The Plasticky' Generation
Product Segments
Hexagonal Boron Nitride
Hot-Pressed Boron Nitride
Features
Applications
Wurtzite Boron Nitride
Pyrolytic Boron Nitride
Boron Carbide
Product Description
Properties
Production Process
Features
Applications
Ceramics
Other Applications
Boron Carbide Nanoparticles Offer Multi-Pronged Benefits
Boron Based Materials
Features of Boron Based Ceramics
Process of Borodizing
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Rolls Out SiZBN
Thomas Swan Introduces 2D Boron Nitride Products
Saint-Gobain Unveils Boron Nitride Products Portfolio
BCL Introduces Boron Nitrate
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (7)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
