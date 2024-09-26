BOROUX Releases Statement to Clarify Discontinuation of Black Berkey® Filters and Introduce New Water Filtration Solutions

PUEBLO, Colo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to ongoing confusion surrounding the recent discontinuation of Black Berkey® filters, BOROUX, a leading brand in innovative and sustainable countertop water filtration systems, has issued an official statement to bring clarity and transparency to the situation. While BOROUX does not own or manufacture Black Berkey filters, the company is committed to informing customers about changes in the water filtration market.

BOROUX

The confusion stems from the discontinuation of Black Berkey filters, previously sold by James Enterprises, former Berkey product dealers and owners of BerkeyFilters.com. James Enterprises has since developed its own proprietary filtration products. BOROUX, understanding the need for clear communication, explains this transition to ensure customers fully understand the situation.

In the statement, BOROUX confirmed that it now offers BOROUX Foundation Filters, which use the same proven formulation previously used in the Black Berkey filters. These filters not only fit Berkey systems but also work seamlessly with BOROUX's own water filtration system, the Legacy. BOROUX is not affiliated with Berkey or its parent company, and this distinction is important for consumers to understand as they explore alternative filtration options.

"The formulation of the filters is the same according to its manufacturer," states Parker Emerson, Brand Director for BOROUX, "but what makes BOROUX water filters a different product is that the filter makes different claims regarding the filter's capabilities."

Black Berkey filters were discontinued following an EPA Stop Sale, Use or Removal Orders (SSUROs) across the supply chain for Berkey products alleging certain non-compliance with the Federal Insecticide Fungicide Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), raising concerns about their filtration claims. BOROUX's Foundation Filters address this by meeting the necessary safety and performance standards, ensuring customers can confidently rely on them for effective water filtration.

The EPA-compliant BOROUX Foundation Filters provide an ideal and convenient replacement for those who previously used Black Berkey filters. Built with the same trusted filtration technology, but with added transparency and testing, ensuring that customers can continue to enjoy great-tasting, high-quality water without interruption.

For customers seeking a reliable replacement for their Black Berkey filters, BOROUX's new Foundation Filters offer a seamless solution. These filters are designed to fit Berkey systems as well as BOROUX's proprietary Legacy water filtration units, delivering trusted performance with no compromise on quality.

For more details on the BOROUX Foundation Filters, healthy hydration and industry updates, please visit BOROUX's official website or contact Rebecca Reinbold at 310-383-1051 or [email protected].

About BOROUX

BOROUX is a premier wellness brand dedicated to improving health through high-quality water filtration systems. BOROUX products are designed to provide high-quality, great-tasting water while promoting overall wellness. With a commitment to accessibility, transparency, sustainability, and innovation, BOROUX strives to be a leader in the health and water industries.

boroux.com

SOURCE BOROUX