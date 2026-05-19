BOROUX Reports Surge in Demand as EPA Confirms Microplastics in Drinking Water

Federal regulators are catching up to what the preparedness community has known all along, and gravity filtration demand is surging as a result

PUEBLO, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, the homesteading and preparedness community warned that tap water was not a reliable last line of defense. Industrial runoff, aging pipes, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceutical residue don't discriminate between ZIP codes. On April 2, 2026, the federal government finally agreed.

BOROUX gravity-fed water filter systems BOROUX stainless steel gravity-fed water filter system

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), alongside Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced the draft Sixth Contaminant Candidate List (CCL 6), designating microplastics and pharmaceuticals as priority drinking water contaminant groups for the first time in agency history. The HHS also committed $144 million to a new program studying microplastics in the human body.

Compounded by geopolitical instability and growing consumer distrust of centralized systems, BOROUX has seen a significant and sustained uptick in sales among off-grid households, homesteaders, and emergency preparedness communities. BOROUX's systems require no electricity, no plumbing, and no reliance on tap water infrastructure to deliver clean, filtered water.

"This community was never waiting on the EPA to tell them their water needed filtering. They already knew. What's changed is that everyone else is now asking the same questions preppers and homesteaders have been asking for decades," says Parker Emerson, CEO of BOROUX.

BOROUX's gravity-fed systems operate entirely without power, making them functional in remote homesteads, off-grid cabins, and preparedness setups, as well as conventional apartments and homes. Built from food-grade stainless steel for long-lasting durability. For proof of efficacy, products were independently tested by the Water Quality Association to NSF/ANSI standards. BOROUX systems include Foundation Filters tested to reduce 80+ contaminants: heavy metals, PFAS, chlorine, BPA, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and a broad spectrum of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Each filter pair is warranted for up to 12 months - enough for the average household without a store run or a power connection. For those wanting to reduce fluoride exposure, BOROUX's Proactive™ Fluoride Filters reduce fluoride by up to 99.9%.

The EPA's April 2026 announcement marks the first official federal acknowledgment that microplastics, pharmaceuticals, and PFAS are present in American drinking water at a scale warranting urgent study and potential regulation. Microplastics have been documented in human blood, breast milk, and brain tissue. Studies estimate Americans consume thousands of microplastic particles annually through drinking water alone. For the homesteading and preparedness community, this isn't news, it's validation. For the growing number of Americans watching global instability stress public infrastructure, it's a catalyst.

About BOROUX Water Filtration Systems BOROUX offers two sizes of gravity filtration systems:

BOROUX Legacy™ (3-gallon): The flagship countertop gravity filter. Full-household capacity, lifetime warranty, stainless steel construction. Filter pair warranted for up to 12 months of effective filtration.

BOROUX Legacy Compact™ (1.8-gallon): Portable and space-efficient. Ideal for tiny homes, apartments, and smaller households.

BOROUX systems are WQA-certified to NSF/ANSI/CAN standards, HSA/FSA eligible at checkout, and backed by 25+ years of clean-water expertise. BOROUX Foundation™ Filters are compatible with most gravity-fed filtration systems.

For more information or to purchase BOROUX Water Filter Systems, Foundation Filters, Proactive Fluoride Filters, and accessories visit www.BOROUX.com.

About BOROUX BOROUX is a premier wellness brand dedicated to improving health through high-quality water filtration systems. BOROUX products are designed to provide high-quality, great-tasting water while promoting overall wellness. With a commitment to accessibility, transparency, sustainability, and innovation, BOROUX strives to be a leader in the health and water industries.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Reinbold

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SOURCE BOROUX