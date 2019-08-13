HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 27, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 20, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

August 13, 2019

Media Contact:

Svend Anton Maier,

Chief Executive Officer

Borr Drilling Management

+47-41427129

Rune Magnus Lundetræ,

Chief Financial Officer

Borr Drilling Management

+47-90088411

rmlundetrae@borrdrilling.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---2019-annual-general-meeting,c2880122

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited