Borr Drilling Limited - 2019 Annual General Meeting
Aug 13, 2019, 07:08 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 27, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 20, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.
August 13, 2019
Media Contact:
Svend Anton Maier,
Chief Executive Officer
Borr Drilling Management
+47-41427129
Rune Magnus Lundetræ,
Chief Financial Officer
Borr Drilling Management
+47-90088411
rmlundetrae@borrdrilling.com
SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited
