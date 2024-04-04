HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) has today received a notice of temporary suspension of operations for its rig "Arabia I", operating in Saudi Arabia. The temporary suspension will be for a period of up to 12 months, and is expected to commence in the second quarter. The Company intends to seek alternative engagement for the rig while on suspension.

Forward looking statements

This press release includes forward looking statements, which do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "expected", "intends" and similar expressions and include statements relating to contract duration and suspension start and end dates, and other non-historical statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein, including risks related to contracting, and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward -looking statements included herein. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---contracting-update,c3956632

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited