Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to Webcast and Conference Call Q4 2019 Results
Feb 27, 2020, 15:13 ET
OSLO, Norway, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BDRILL) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 on Friday, February 28, 2020.
A conference call and webcast will be held at 2:00 PM CET (8:00 AM New York Time). The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a) Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/ or use the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4hmh8dy
b) Conference Call
Dial in details, Participants:
Conference ID: 2253138
Norway, Oslo, +47 23960264
Norway (toll free) 80051874
United Kingdom/International, +44 (0) 2071 928000
United States (toll free), +18669661396
United States, New York, +16315107495
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Replay details:
Replay Access Number: 2253138
Std International: +44 (0) 3333009785
Norway: +47 2103 4235
USA: +1 (917) 677-7532
