Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Jun 07, 2024, 10:13 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") will be held on August 14, 2024, in Bermuda.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods and is attached to this release. Associated information including the Company's Annual Report can be found on the Company's website www.borrdrilling.com.

Hamilton, Bermuda June 7, 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

