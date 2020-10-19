Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BDRILL) advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on November 11, 2020. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on October 23, 2020 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Notice") and associated information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Hamilton, Bermuda

October 19, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

