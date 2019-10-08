Borr Drilling Limited - Pål Kibsgaard Formally Appointed as New Chairman of the Board

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Pål Kibsgaard has been formally appointed as the new Chairman of the Board in a board meeting of the Company. Mr Kibsgaard will replace Tor Olav Trøim as Chairman, who will continue to serve as a Director and has been appointed as Deputy Chairman. As previously announced, Mr. Kibsgaard was elected as a director of the company at the Company's AGM on September 27, 2019.

