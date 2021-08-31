Borr Drilling Limited - Q2 2021 Presentation
Aug 31, 2021, 08:48 ET
OSLO, Norway, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's second quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on August 31, 2021.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a) Webcast
Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 481367
b) Conference Call
Dial in details, Participants:
Conference ID: 481367
Norway, Oslo 81 503 308
United Kingdom 020 3936 2999
United States 1 646 664 1960
All other locations +44 20 3936 2999
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
