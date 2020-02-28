OSLO, Norway, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's fourth quarter 2019 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 28 February 2020 at 2:00PM CET/8:00 AM New York).

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/ or use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4hmh8dy

b. Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 2253138

Norway, Oslo +47-23960264

Norway (toll free) 80051874

United Kingdom/International +44-(0)-2071-928000

United States (toll free) 18669661396

United States, New York +16315107495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Questions should be directed to:

Magnus Vaaler

VP Investor Relations and Treasury

+44-7708899316

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---q4-2019-presentation,c3049330

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3049330/b3d7668382bbf05c.pdf Borr Q4 2019 Presentation

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited