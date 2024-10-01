Borr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification

News provided by

Borr Drilling Limited

Oct 01, 2024, 10:24 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company was held on October 1, 2024 at 10:00 local time at 2nd Floor, S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The following resolutions were passed: 

  1. To approve the delisting of the Company's common shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange and to authorise the Board of Directors to take steps to implement the delisting including filing an application to the Oslo Stock Exchange on behalf of the Company.

Hamilton, Bermuda, 
October 1, 2024 

CONTACT: 
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---sgm-results-notification,c4045495

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q3 2024 results

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) and (OSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 after the close of the New York...

Borr Drilling Limited to Present at the Pareto Securities' 31st Annual Energy Conference

Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Schorn, of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) and (OSE: BORR) will present at the Pareto Securities' ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics