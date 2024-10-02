Borr Drilling Limited - Summons for a written resolution - Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond Loan 2023/2028
Oct 02, 2024, 08:48 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") has today requested Nordic Trustee AS to summon for a bondholders' written resolution (the "Summons") for the Company's senior unsecured convertible bonds with ISIN NO0012828187 (the "Bonds").
The purpose of the written resolution is to approve a proposal to amend the bond terms in connection with the potential de-listing of the Company's shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange, as approved by a Special General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on October 1, 2024. The company has received support from more than 2/3 of the Bondholders having stated that they will vote in favor of the proposal.
Hamilton, Bermuda
October 2, 2024
CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---summons-for-a-written-resolution---senior-unsecured-convertible-bond-loan-20,c4045945
SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article