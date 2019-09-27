Borr Drilling Limited - 2019 AGM Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on September 27, 2019 at 09:30 ATS at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented to the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:

1) To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than seven.

2) To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3) To re-elect Tor Olav Trøim as a Director of the Company.

4) To re-elect Jan Ake Ingmar Rask as a Director of the Company.

5) To re-elect Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn as a Director of the Company.

6) To re-elect Alexandra Kate Blankenship as a Director of the Company.

7) To re-elect Georgina E. Sousa as a Director of the Company.

8) To elect Pål Kibsgaard as a Director of the Company.

9) To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$6,250,000 divided into 125,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each to US$6,875,000 divided into 137,500,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each by the authorization of an additional 12,500,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each.

10) To amend the Company's Bye-laws in order to ensure conformity with revisions to the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, as amended, and to update the Bye-laws governing General meetings, Delegation of the Board's powers and Proceedings of the Board.

11) To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

12) To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$800,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 27, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

