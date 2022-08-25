Borr Drilling Limited - 2022 Annual General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) advises that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to September 6, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

